Duel Warriors Codes (December 2024)

Published: Dec 9, 2024 04:55 am

Updated: December 9, 2024

We checked for new codes.

Have you ever been in an argument with someone and didn’t know how to settle it? What better way to resolve an issue than to 1v1 them in epic fashion. If you want an advantage to never lose again, then you need some Duel Warriors codes.

With Duel Warriors codes, you will gain Gold and Gems in order to unlock a variety of weapons and experiment with your combat expression. How will you know what you like if you don’t try out everything? If you want more cool freebies in Roblox arena fighters, check out our list of Element Battle Codes.

All Duel Warriors Codes List

Active Duel Warriors Codes 

  • GREATSWORD: Use for 50 Gems (New)
  • shiva: Use for 2k Gold (New)
  • GMZAQVRRAP: Use for 50 Gems (New)

Expired Duel Warriors Codes

  • HPENTOF0V1
  • DUELWIN

How to Redeem Codes in Duel Warriors

If you need an easy guide on how to redeem Duel Warriors codes, scroll down and follow these simple steps:

How to redeem Duel Warriors codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Duel Warriors on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu icon on the top-left side of the screen.
  3. Click the Code button from the dropdown menu.
  4. Type the code into the Enter code below text box.
  5. Click OK and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Duel Warriors Codes

If you want to search for Duel Warriors codes on your own, you can check out the Official Duel Warriors Discord server and the EOM STUDIO Roblox group. Looking for codes might not be as easy as it seems, as you need to scavenge across multiple platforms and pages, which is why we suggest bookmarking this page so we can do all the work for you. Just remember to visit every so often to check up on the latest codes. We search for new ones every day.

Why Are My Duel Warriors Codes Not Working?

Be sure to type out Duel Warriors codes correctly. The leading cause of failed redemptions is indeed misspelling. The codes do contain a varied number of upper and lower case letters, as well as numbers, so to avoid typos, we recommend copying the code directly from the list and into the game. We recommend doing this as soon as possible to prevent the codes from expiring.

What is Duel Warriors?

Duel Warriors is a Roblox arena fighter where the only difference between you and victory is your own skill. Engage in high-octane fights in a 1v1 or 2v2 setting, with an arsenal ranging from big swords to magical flying cards. Use everything you can, and prove that you are the strongest on the battlefield.

