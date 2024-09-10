Image Credit: Bethesda
Skibidi Toilet Battle promo image
Image via Skibidi Toilet Boom Studio
Video Games
Skibidi Toilet Battle Codes (September 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Sep 10, 2024 08:21 am

Updated: September 10, 2024

In this Skibidi-Toilet-inspired game, the mundane porcelain fixture becomes a terrifying antagonist. Armed with nothing but your wits and a variety of units, you’ll face waves of these nasty toilets in a fight for survival. Remember to use Skibidi Toilet Battle codes to enhance your gaming experience!

All Skibidi Toilet Battle Codes List

Working Skibidi Toilet Battle Codes

  • sonartitan: Use for 3k Diamonds (New)
  • 20000like: Use for 10k Diamonds
  • Sonar: Use for 2k Diamonds
  • oldman: Use for 2k Diamonds

Expired Skibidi Toilet Battle Codes

  • rewards
  • titancameraman2.0
  • largetvman
  • speakerman2.0
  • drillwoman
  • eternal
  • buzzsawarm
  • spider
  • pencilwoman
  • madrabbit

How to Redeem Codes in Skibidi Toilet Battle

Check out the guide below to find out how to redeem Skibidi Toilet Battle codes:

How to redeem codes in Skibidi Toilet Battle
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Skibidi Toilet Battle in Roblox.
  2. Click the Shop icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Click the Code section.
  4. Insert your code into the code redemption text box.
  5. Press OK to obtain freebies.

If you enjoy Roblox games inspired by the Skibidi Toilet series, read our Skibidi Warriors Codes and Ultra Toilet Fight Codes articles to find out how to get free goodies.

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.