Dig It Codes (January 2025) [UPD]

RNG games are Roblox‘s bread and butter, but it takes more than basic rolling mechanics to keep a player base engaged. Dig It features a luck-based premise with an intriguing storyline, a vast open world, and innumerable types of treasures to uncover hidden deep underground. In short, it’s amazingly addictive!

Since you’re starting as a novice shoveler with nothing but a basic spade, it would be nice to get a helping hand in the game’s lower levels. With Dig It codes, you can avoid tons of early-game grinding and fill up your wallet with enough cash to spend on valuable upgrades. If you’d like to sail the seven seas in search of valuable loot, check out our Build a Boat for Treasure (BABFT) Codes guide and create the perfect explorer vessel with the help of some freebies.

All Dig It Codes List

Working Dig It Codes

BENS0N: Use for x$1 (New)

Expired Dig It Codes

There are no expired Dig It codes.

How to Redeem Dig It Codes

Here’s a straightforward guide on redeeming Dig It codes in a few easy steps:

Launch Dig It on Roblox. Click the three lines button (1) in the bottom-right corner. Click the codes button (2) at the top menu. Type in your code into the [Code Here] text field (3). Click the Redeem button (4) to collect your rewards.

How to Get More Dig It Codes

The two main Dig It player hubs are the Biodegradable Inc. Roblox group and the Dig It HQ Discord server. Jumping into these socials will help you keep up with all the game-related news, updates, events, and giveaways. If you’re only interested in getting new codes, you’ll be able to find them all collated in this article, so make sure to bookmark it and check back as often as possible.

Why Are My Dig It Codes Not Working?

Although Dig It codes aren’t case-sensitive, a simple typo can render them useless. Performing a simple double-check will help you ensure your code is 100 percent correct and working. Also, pay attention that your code isn’t on our expired list, or they’ll indeed not work. Finally, you can skip all these steps by copying a code from the active list and pasting it into the game.

What Is Dig It?

Dig It is a Roblox game where you’re on a quest to dig up the most valuable treasures across six different areas, sell them for profit, and re-invest your earnings by purchasing better digging equipment. After filling up your inventory with dug-up items, you can visit the Loot Pit to appraise them for a chance to earn more cash or sell them to the merchant for a fixed rate.

If you want to save items for later, you can deposit them at the bank and relieve inventory space for more valuables. For an extra cash injection, you can take up quests from NPCs scattered across the world, giving you a chance to earn more secret rewards.

