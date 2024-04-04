Dragon Soul Codes (April 2024)

Nobody wants to be a Yamcha—no, you really don’t. To be a respectable Z Fighter, you better use all the free goodies that you can claim by redeeming Dragon Soul codes. Use them to upgrade your ki, get lots of Zeni, and more!
All Dragon Soul Codes List
Dragon Soul Codes (Working)
- 200klikes: Use for 2,000 Zeni
- 180klikes: Use for 2,000 Zeni
- DragonBallsComingSoon: Use for +50% XP Boost for 30 minutes
- 160klikes: Use for 2,000 Zeni
- 125KLikes: Use for +50% Mastery Bonus for one hour
- 100KLIKES: Use for +50% XP Boost and +50% Zeni Boost for 15 minutes
- dragonsoul: Use for +30% XP Boost for three hours
- RADRIBBON: Use for 2,000 Zeni
Dragon Soul Codes (Expired)
- 20klikes
- 8klikes
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Soul
To redeem Dragon Soul codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Dragon Soul in Roblox.
- Press M on the keyboard to open the menu.
- Click on the Codes tab at the bottom.
- Enter your code in the text box.
- Click Claim and enjoy your freebies.
