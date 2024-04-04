Dragon Soul Codes (April 2024)

Nobody wants to be a Yamcha—no, you really don’t. To be a respectable Z Fighter, you better use all the free goodies that you can claim by redeeming Dragon Soul codes. Use them to upgrade your ki, get lots of Zeni, and more!

All Dragon Soul Codes List

Dragon Soul Codes (Working)

200klikes : Use for 2,000 Zeni

: Use for 2,000 Zeni 180klikes : Use for 2,000 Zeni

: Use for 2,000 Zeni DragonBallsComingSoon : Use for +50% XP Boost for 30 minutes

: Use for +50% XP Boost for 30 minutes 160klikes : Use for 2,000 Zeni

: Use for 2,000 Zeni 125KLikes : Use for +50% Mastery Bonus for one hour

: Use for +50% Mastery Bonus for one hour 100KLIKES : Use for +50% XP Boost and +50% Zeni Boost for 15 minutes

: Use for +50% XP Boost and +50% Zeni Boost for 15 minutes dragonsoul : Use for +30% XP Boost for three hours

: Use for +30% XP Boost for three hours RADRIBBON: Use for 2,000 Zeni

Dragon Soul Codes (Expired)

20klikes

8klikes

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Soul

To redeem Dragon Soul codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Dragon Soul in Roblox. Press M on the keyboard to open the menu. Click on the Codes tab at the bottom. Enter your code in the text box. Click Claim and enjoy your freebies.

