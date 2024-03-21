Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Anime Dreams Simulator—as the title says—makes your dreams come true by letting you summon your favorite anime characters to fight beside you. Click to boost your energy and slay all foes in your way. Use Anime Dreams Simulator codes to get the resources for growing stronger and summoning powerful characters.
Recommended Videos
All Anime Dreams Simulator Codes List
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (Working)
- release: Use for 50 Crystals
- srrydelayupd1: Use for 2 Wood Keys
- 100likes: Use for 2 Wood Keys and 1 Energy Potion
- 500likes: Use for 2 Demon Keys and 1 Lucky Potion
- 1klikes: Use for 2 Wood Keys, 2 Demon Keys, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Energy Potion
- upd1: Use for 2 Wood Keys
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (Expired)
- There are currently no expired Anime Dreams Simulator codes.
Related: Anime Punch Simulator Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dreams Simulator
Reedeming Anime Dreams Simulator codes requires only a few steps—check out our guide below:
- Run Anime Dreams Simulator in Roblox.
- Click on the shopping basket icon in the upper-left part of the screen to open the Shop.
- Scroll all the way down until you reach Codes.
- Enter a code into the Insert Here field.
- Click on Redeem to get your rewards!
Many similar Roblox titles come with free rewards, so check out our articles on Anime Champions Simulator codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator codes to claim all those freebies before they expire!