Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Anime Dreams Simulator—as the title says—makes your dreams come true by letting you summon your favorite anime characters to fight beside you. Click to boost your energy and slay all foes in your way. Use Anime Dreams Simulator codes to get the resources for growing stronger and summoning powerful characters.

All Anime Dreams Simulator Codes List

Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (Working)

release : Use for 50 Crystals

: Use for 50 Crystals srrydelayupd1 : Use for 2 Wood Keys

: Use for 2 Wood Keys 100likes : Use for 2 Wood Keys and 1 Energy Potion

: Use for 2 Wood Keys and 1 Energy Potion 500likes : Use for 2 Demon Keys and 1 Lucky Potion

: Use for 2 Demon Keys and 1 Lucky Potion 1klikes : Use for 2 Wood Keys, 2 Demon Keys, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Energy Potion

: Use for 2 Wood Keys, 2 Demon Keys, 1 Lucky Potion, and 1 Energy Potion upd1: Use for 2 Wood Keys

Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Anime Dreams Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Dreams Simulator

Reedeming Anime Dreams Simulator codes requires only a few steps—check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Anime Dreams Simulator in Roblox. Click on the shopping basket icon in the upper-left part of the screen to open the Shop. Scroll all the way down until you reach Codes. Enter a code into the Insert Here field. Click on Redeem to get your rewards!

