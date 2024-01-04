Anime Champions Simulator Codes (January 2024)

If you’ve ever wanted to embark on an anime-style journey alongside, and dressed up as, your favorite characters from shonen, well, then Anime Champions Simulator is the Roblox game for you, and in this article, we’re listing all the codes you can use to get neat, free stuff.

Anime Champions Simulator Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

I’ve compiled a list below of all the active codes that you can use for Anime Champions Simulator to get special, free rewards. We check all of these codes often to make sure that they still work, and we’re constantly adding new ones, so make sure you check in with us later, as well.

Code Reward VirtualDungeon 1,000 Diamonds, Boosts HappyNewYear 1,000 Gems, Boosts HappyHoliday 1 Raid Chest Key, 300 Scraps, Boosts JingleBells 1 Halloween Summon, 1 Raid Chest Key, 300 Scraps WOW100Mil 2,500 Diamonds, 3 Advanced Ascension Cards, 6 T2 Cards, Boosts 1 Raid Key 100kFaves 2,500 Diamonds, 10,000 Candies, Boosts

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Champions Simulator

To redeem codes, click on the shopping cart on the left-side of the screen. That’ll open a new menu. Navigate over to the Twitter/Bird icon and click it. That’ll bring up a place where you can enter codes. You can copy-paste the codes into there and then push “Redeem” to get your free stuff. As far as I know, you can only redeem codes once.

How Codes Work in Anime Champions Simulator

Like with other Roblox games, codes in the title are designed to give you free stuff that you can use to advance in the game or to make things mildly easier. The makers of the game regularly release new codes, which you can use to give yourself even more of an edge.

Where & How Can I Get More Codes?

There are a few good places to check for more codes in Anime Champions Simulator. Social media is generally the best place, and @BucaACS posts a lot of useful ones. You can also check out @RealDaireb, the developer for the game, to see if they’ve posted anything you can use. You should, as a note, never, ever pay anyone real money for codes or give them personal information. That’s just basic safety!

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

There are a few reasons these codes might not be working. Make sure you haven’t entered any of these codes before, as they’re all single-use, at least as far as I know. As such, you’ll get an error if you try and get them.

Otherwise, it’s possible that we haven’t updated the above list yet. If that happens, the game will likely tell you that the code is expired, which is a straightforward way of knowing just why you’re not getting the result you’re looking for.

And those are all the codes for January 2024 in Anime Champions Simulator in Roblox. We’ll be updating this list and removing things as they expire.

Anime Champions Simulator is available to play in Roblox now.