Dragon Ball Rage Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 9, 2024 10:53 am
Dragon Ball Rage Official Art
Image via @iDracius

Calling all Z fighters! Are you ready to join the World Martial Arts tournament and prove to everyone that you can achieve power beyond Super Saiyan? We might not have Hyperbolic Time Chambers or Senzu Beans, but what we do have is Dragon Ball Rage codes!

All Dragon Ball Rage Codes List

Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Working)

  • Metalizer150K: Use for a Free Dragon Ball
  • 750MIL!!: Use for 15 minutes of x3 XP
  • L0LN0C0D3S: Use for 5 minutes of x2 XP
  • Sub2Acausal: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP
  • 800MIL??: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP

Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Expired)

  • FR33B4LL
  • D3V_4U
  • idraciusB34c1
  • SUB2DANIELGT
  • Sa1y4nB1zmo34
  • Sub2Metalizer
  • Ralex4ev3r
  • TEST
  • S0rryGuys

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Rage

To redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes, follow our easy guide below:

Dragon Ball Rage Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Dragon Ball Rage on Roblox.
  2. Hit the Menu bar at the bottom of your screen, above the Health bar.
  3. Go to the Settings tab on the left side.
  4. Enter the code in the text box that says Enter Code Here.
  5. Press the green REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies!

If you want to play more Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Death Ball Codes and A One Piece Game Codes articles, too!

Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Prior Extinction Official Renders
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Prior Extinction Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 9, 2024
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 9, 2024
Avatar Outfit Creator Codes (April 2024)
Avatar Outfit Creator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Avatar Outfit Creator Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 9, 2024
Danilo Grbovic
