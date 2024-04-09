Dragon Ball Rage Codes (April 2024)

Calling all Z fighters! Are you ready to join the World Martial Arts tournament and prove to everyone that you can achieve power beyond Super Saiyan? We might not have Hyperbolic Time Chambers or Senzu Beans, but what we do have is Dragon Ball Rage codes!
Recommended Videos
All Dragon Ball Rage Codes List
Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Working)
- Metalizer150K: Use for a Free Dragon Ball
- 750MIL!!: Use for 15 minutes of x3 XP
- L0LN0C0D3S: Use for 5 minutes of x2 XP
- Sub2Acausal: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP
- 800MIL??: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP
Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Expired)
- FR33B4LL
- D3V_4U
- idraciusB34c1
- SUB2DANIELGT
- Sa1y4nB1zmo34
- Sub2Metalizer
- Ralex4ev3r
- TEST
- S0rryGuys
Related: Dragon Soul Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Rage
To redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Dragon Ball Rage on Roblox.
- Hit the Menu bar at the bottom of your screen, above the Health bar.
- Go to the Settings tab on the left side.
- Enter the code in the text box that says Enter Code Here.
- Press the green REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies!
If you want to play more Roblox titles with freebies, check out our Death Ball Codes and A One Piece Game Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more