Dragon Ball Rage Codes (April 2024)

Calling all Z fighters! Are you ready to join the World Martial Arts tournament and prove to everyone that you can achieve power beyond Super Saiyan? We might not have Hyperbolic Time Chambers or Senzu Beans, but what we do have is Dragon Ball Rage codes!

All Dragon Ball Rage Codes List

Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Working)

Metalizer150K : Use for a Free Dragon Ball

: Use for a Free Dragon Ball 750MIL!! : Use for 15 minutes of x3 XP

: Use for 15 minutes of x3 XP L0LN0C0D3S : Use for 5 minutes of x2 XP

: Use for 5 minutes of x2 XP Sub2Acausal : Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP

: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP 800MIL??: Use for 30 minutes of x2 XP

Dragon Ball Rage Codes (Expired)

FR33B4LL

D3V_4U

idraciusB34c1

SUB2DANIELGT

Sa1y4nB1zmo34

Sub2Metalizer

Ralex4ev3r

TEST

S0rryGuys

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Rage

To redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Dragon Ball Rage on Roblox. Hit the Menu bar at the bottom of your screen, above the Health bar. Go to the Settings tab on the left side. Enter the code in the text box that says Enter Code Here. Press the green REDEEM button and enjoy your freebies!

