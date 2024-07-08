Roblox RIVALS Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 8, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Prepare yourself for gripping gun action in one of the best Roblox FPS titles out there. You can fight a single opponent or join a 5v5 match for maximum adrenaline. To unlock better weapons and cooler skins, you’ll need Keys, which is where Roblox RIVALS codes can help!

All Roblox RIVALS Codes List

Roblox RIVALS Codes (Active)

BONUS : Use for a Key

: Use for a Key COMMUNITY: Use for a Community Wrap (for a random weapon)

Roblox RIVALS Codes (Expired)

RELEASE

Related: Counter Blox Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox RIVALS

Take the following steps to redeem your Roblox RIVALS codes:

Image by The Escapist

Follow the developers’ X accounts (@nosniygames and @Sensei_RBX) Run RIVALS in Roblox. Click on the Rewards button in the menu at the bottom of the screen. Scroll down until you reach the Redeem a code section. Input a working code into the Enter a special code here field. Use the Verify button to unlock the code redemption system. Click on Redeem to grab your freebies.

If you’re a fan of exciting Roblox FPS experiences, take a look at our lists of Roblox Bodycam codes and Operations Siege codes, and grab all the free rewards while you still can!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy