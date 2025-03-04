Meme Fruits Codes (March 2025) [ CURSE UPDATE]

Updated: March 4, 2025 We looked for new codes!

If you love memes from 2021 that your aunt or that one friend in the group who is trying a bit too hard to be funny would post on Facebook then you might have found the perfect game. It has grinding, exploration and even codes you can use for freebies.

Meme Fruits codes will give you Gems and Cash in order to unlock special items such as weapons and fruits for your grand adventure to the top of the leaderboard. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Meme Fruits codes list

Active Meme Fruits codes

UPDATE1 : Use for 500 Gems

: Use for 500 Gems gems : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems scythe : Use for 500 Cash

: Use for 500 Cash release2025: Use for 2k Cash

Expired Meme Fruits codes

There are currently no expired Meme Fruits codes.

How to redeem codes in Meme Fruits

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem Meme Fruits codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Meme Fruits on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your goodies.

How to get more Meme Fruits codes

If you want to double check for even more codes, you can join the Meme Fruits Discord, follow the developer’s X (@3amjavi), and join the Meme Fruits Official Roblox group. However, the most convenient way to find codes is in the organized list above, which is why we recommend simply bookmarking this article.

Why are my Meme Fruits codes not working?

It might be obvious, but still be meticulous when entering Meme Fruits codes. One typo and your code goes down the drain. If you want, you can copy the codes directly from the article and paste them into the game. Do this as soon as possible to avoid the codes from expiring.

What is Meme Fruits?

Meme Fruits is a Roblox title that combines the grand adventure of One Piece with popular memes in recent history. Defeat enemies one could find on 9gag and Instagram reels in order to level up and be able to explore a plethora of islands in the endless sea.

