Meme Sea Codes (July 2024)

Published: Jul 17, 2024 05:25 am

Updated July 17, 2024

We added new codes!

Fight other players and explore the meme island. You’ll likely get destroyed at first, but you’ll eventually get better in the arena by gaining experience and using upgrades. Now that we’re mentioning upgrades, it’s time to get stronger by redeeming Meme Sea codes.

All Meme Sea Codes List

Active Meme Sea Codes

  • Update4: Use for 400k Cash and 40 Gems
  • 4KActive: Use for 444,444 Cash and 444 Gems
  • 10KLikes: Use for 100 Gems
  • 10MVisits: Use for 1,000,000 Cash
  • 9MVisits: Use for 900,000 Cash
  • 8MVisits: Use for 800,000 Cash

Expired Meme Sea Codes

  • ThankFor2MVisits
  • ThankFor3MVisits
  • ThankFor200KVisits
  • ThankFor1MVisits
  • ThankFor4MVisits
  • ThankFor1KLikes
  • MemeSeaRelease
  • ThankFor100KVisits
  • ThankFor1KActive
  • sorryforshutdown

How to Redeem Codes for Meme Sea

Once you learn how to redeem Meme Sea codes with our guide below, you’ll claim those rewards in no time:

How to redeem codes for Meme Sea.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Meme Sea in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button in the lower-left area of the screen.
  3. Scroll down to the Redeem Codes section in the new window and type a code into the text field that says Enter Code.
  4. Click the arrow button to obtain your rewards.

