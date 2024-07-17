Meme Sea Codes (July 2024)

Updated July 17, 2024 We added new codes!

Fight other players and explore the meme island. You’ll likely get destroyed at first, but you’ll eventually get better in the arena by gaining experience and using upgrades. Now that we’re mentioning upgrades, it’s time to get stronger by redeeming Meme Sea codes.

All Meme Sea Codes List

Active Meme Sea Codes

Update4 : Use for 400k Cash and 40 Gems

: Use for 400k Cash and 40 Gems 4KActive : Use for 444,444 Cash and 444 Gems

: Use for 444,444 Cash and 444 Gems 10KLikes : Use for 100 Gems

: Use for 100 Gems 10MVisits : Use for 1,000,000 Cash

: Use for 1,000,000 Cash 9MVisits : Use for 900,000 Cash

: Use for 900,000 Cash 8MVisits: Use for 800,000 Cash

Expired Meme Sea Codes

ThankFor2MVisits

ThankFor3MVisits

ThankFor200KVisits

ThankFor1MVisits

ThankFor4MVisits

ThankFor1KLikes

MemeSeaRelease

ThankFor100KVisits

ThankFor1KActive

sorryforshutdown

How to Redeem Codes for Meme Sea

Once you learn how to redeem Meme Sea codes with our guide below, you’ll claim those rewards in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Meme Sea in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button in the lower-left area of the screen. Scroll down to the Redeem Codes section in the new window and type a code into the text field that says Enter Code. Click the arrow button to obtain your rewards.

