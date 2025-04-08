Forgot password
Galaxy Defenders Codes (April 2025) Claim Free Gems and Trait Potions!

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Apr 8, 2025 06:48 am

Updated: April 8, 2025

We added new codes!

Claim free Gems with Galaxy Defenders codes and summon more stormtroopers. Don’t let the galaxy get destroyed because that would be bad news for all of us. The safety of the entire universe rests on your shoulders, but hey, no pressure, of course.

Use Galaxy Defenders codes to obtain free Gems, Trait Points, and other freebies, and defeat all the invaders more easily. Planetary Tower Defense Codes can also be the key to protecting the universe, or, to be specific, planet Earth from an alien invasion. Deploy your troops and defend our planet from these extraterrestrial strangers who likely want to end us.

All Galaxy Defenders Codes List

Active Galaxy Defenders Codes

  • Sith: Use for x500 Gems and x10 Trait Points (New)
  • 2KLikes: Use for x500 Gems
  • 1KLikes: Use for x1k Gems

Expired Galaxy Defenders Codes

  • Release!

How to Redeem Codes in Galaxy Defenders

Check out the picture below to see where the Galaxy Defenders code redemption system is:

How to redeem Galaxy Defenders codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Run Galaxy Defenders in Roblox.
  2. Approach the Codes stormtrooper near the spawn area.
  3. Type a code into the text box.
  4. Hit Use to claim goodies.

How to Get More Galaxy Defenders Codes

You can visit the Galaxy Defenders Discord and X (@jaaay64) if you want to search for Galaxy Defenders codes on your own, but we advise you to take an easier route. Bookmark our list and return to this page for new codes. We regularly look for them, and we keep our article up-to-date so you won’t miss out on all the amazing freebies.

Why Are My Galaxy Defenders Codes Not Working?

If you can’t claim your freebies, maybe you made a typo while entering Galaxy Defenders codes. Try copying/pasting them to avoid any spelling errors. If that doesn’t work, then it’s safe to conclude that the codes have expired. Report them to us, and we’ll double-check before updating our list.

What Is Galaxy Defenders?

Galaxy Defenders is a Star-Wars-themed TD game on Roblox. Summon stormtroopers as your units and battle foes to defend the universe. The more waves you complete, the more Gems you’ll obtain, which are necessary for unit summoning.

