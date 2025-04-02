Planetary Tower Defense Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 2, 2025
We added new codes!
We all seem to be obsessed with aliens. There are so many movies, shows, and even games where the world is under attack by extraterrestrials. Of course, you get to be the hero in Planetary Tower Defense and save Earth.
To actually defend this planet, you’ll need units. Gold is necessary to buy units, but that’s not an issue when you have Planetary Tower Defense codes. Speaking of saving planets, imagine having to defend your base from a Minecraft creeper. Well, you’ll be doing just that, but you’ll have Craft Tower Defense Codes to aid you.
All Planetary Tower Defense Codes List
Active Planetary Tower Defense Codes
- SorryForBugs: Use for x3k Gold
- 2500Likes: Use for x25k Gold
- PVPsoon: Use for x500 Gold
Expired Planetary Tower Defense Codes
- 1kDCMb3R$
- 1600Likes
- 1400Likes
- 1300Likes
- 1200Likes
- Release
- GiveMe50
- BigGold1
- XboxSupport
- 1gold
- Planetary
- Sub2MrGnomeX
- FreeGold
- TestingCodes
- SorryForDelay
Related: Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Planetary Tower Defense
Redeeming Planetary Tower Defense codes is a piece of cake. All you have to do is:
- Run Planetary Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Press the bird button at the top of the screen.
- Type a code into the text area.
- Hit the Enter key to receive goodies.
Planetary Tower Defense Trello Link
If you want to save the planet, then take a look at the Planetary Tower Defense Trello. See all the types of towers you can get and find out which ones might be the best for defense. Make a plan for your next attack and learn more about the game in general.
Why Are My Planetary Tower Defense Codes Not Working?
Fighting aliens should be more challenging than redeeming Planetary Tower Defense codes, but problems can happen, especially if you mistype your code. Copy the codes from our list and paste them directly to see if you’ll get goodies now. If spelling isn’t the issue, then the code is no longer working. We’ll put it on the expired list; just make sure you notify us.
What Is Planetary Tower Defense?
Planetary Tower Defense is a TD game where you have to deploy soldiers to fight aliens. The world is under attack, so you have to strategize your every move because the enemy will come in waves, and each one will be stronger than the previous.
Hold it! Don’t even think about leaving before you check out our World Tower Defense Codes and Bathtub Tower Defense Codes lists.
Published: Apr 2, 2025 06:36 am