Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Promo image for Craft Tower Defense.
Image via Craft TD x Blackstar
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Craft Tower Defense Codes (January 2025) [Update]

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|

Published: Jan 21, 2025 04:38 am

Updated January 21, 2025

We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Minecraft lovers, are you still around? Really? Well, are you ready for a Minecraft-themed Roblox game? Good, you need to check out Craft Tower Defense because you can collect your favorite mobs and characters, which is so nostalgic and cool.

To summon a rare Slime or an epic Iron Golem, you’ll need Coins. You earn these Coins by playing, but you can also obtain them quicker with Craft Tower Defense codes. Okay, it’s time for something more silly, like our SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes list.

All Craft Tower Defense Codes List

Active Craft Tower Defense Codes

  • NEWUPDATE: Use for x400 Coins
  • UPDATEONE: Use for x300 Coins
  • RELEASE: Use for x200 Coins

Expired Craft Tower Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Craft Tower Defense codes.

Related: Fazbear World Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Craft Tower Defense

This is what you need to do to use the Craft Tower Defense code redemption system:

How to redeem Craft Tower Defense codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Craft Tower Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press the Settings button in the right side of your screen.
  3. Open the Codes tab by pressing the GO button.
  4. Enter a code into the text area.
  5. Click the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More Craft Tower Defense Codes

You won’t find that many social media platforms dedicated to the game. So, apart from this article, you can check the Craft TD x Blackstar Roblox group and the main Roblox game page. Our list is your best bet for finding new Craft Tower Defense codes, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Craft Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

You’ll run into an error message if you make typos. We advise you to copy the Craft Tower Defense codes from our list and paste them directly into the game to avoid spelling issues. If the codes are still not working, then they belong to the expired list. We will put them there after you let us know which codes are expired.

What is Craft Tower Defense?

Craft Tower Defense isn’t your typical Tower Defense experience. Why? Well, because you don’t just deploy units, you craft them. I’m kidding, you do summon units, but they’re Minecraft-themed. You can deploy Alex and Steve to stop waves of mobs from reaching the portal.

Slip into our lists of Toilet Verse Tower Defense Codes and World Tower Defense Codes to get a bunch of awesome goodies.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.