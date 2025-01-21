Craft Tower Defense Codes (January 2025) [Update]

Updated January 21, 2025 We added new codes!

Minecraft lovers, are you still around? Really? Well, are you ready for a Minecraft-themed Roblox game? Good, you need to check out Craft Tower Defense because you can collect your favorite mobs and characters, which is so nostalgic and cool.

To summon a rare Slime or an epic Iron Golem, you’ll need Coins. You earn these Coins by playing, but you can also obtain them quicker with Craft Tower Defense codes. Okay, it’s time for something more silly, like our SpongeBob Tower Defense Codes list.

All Craft Tower Defense Codes List

Active Craft Tower Defense Codes

NEWUPDATE : Use for x400 Coins

: Use for x400 Coins UPDATEONE : Use for x300 Coins

: Use for x300 Coins RELEASE: Use for x200 Coins

Expired Craft Tower Defense Codes

There are currently no expired Craft Tower Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Craft Tower Defense

This is what you need to do to use the Craft Tower Defense code redemption system:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Craft Tower Defense in Roblox. Press the Settings button in the right side of your screen. Open the Codes tab by pressing the GO button. Enter a code into the text area. Click the Redeem button to get freebies.

How to Get More Craft Tower Defense Codes

You won’t find that many social media platforms dedicated to the game. So, apart from this article, you can check the Craft TD x Blackstar Roblox group and the main Roblox game page. Our list is your best bet for finding new Craft Tower Defense codes, so bookmark it.

Why Are My Craft Tower Defense Codes Not Working?

You’ll run into an error message if you make typos. We advise you to copy the Craft Tower Defense codes from our list and paste them directly into the game to avoid spelling issues. If the codes are still not working, then they belong to the expired list. We will put them there after you let us know which codes are expired.

What is Craft Tower Defense?

Craft Tower Defense isn’t your typical Tower Defense experience. Why? Well, because you don’t just deploy units, you craft them. I’m kidding, you do summon units, but they’re Minecraft-themed. You can deploy Alex and Steve to stop waves of mobs from reaching the portal.

