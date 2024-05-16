Roblox Karate! Codes (May 2024)

Roblox Karate! codes provide EXP boosts, Yen, and other valuable freebies that will help you level up in this action-packed fighting game. Use the codes listed below to become more powerful, defeat all the opponents, and earn that black belt!
All Roblox Karate! Codes List
Working Roblox Karate! Codes
- BAMBOOBLITZ—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP (New)
- CHERRYBLOSSOM—Redeem for 500 Yen (New)
- KARATE!—Redeem for 375 Yen
Expired Roblox Karate! Codesshow more
BLITZ
TREATS4ALL
PATCHED
LEAFYFUN
WINTERWONDERLAND
CHEESEBURGER
SHERBERT
PRIMARY
MERRYCHRISTMAS
COTTONCANDY
THANKFULLEVELS
PROUD
SUNSET
TWILIGHT
3XPRESS
MARCH
RAINBOW
19MILLIONVISITS
HOLIDAYCHEER
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Karate!
Follow the simple instructions below to redeem Roblox Karate! codes:
- Open Karate! on Roblox.
- Approach the Style Vendor in the lobby.
- Click the Currency tab.
- Type in your code into the Enter Code text box.
- Click the Redeem button to collect your reward.
If you want to try out more fighting games on Roblox, read our Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes and Anime Combats Simulator Codes to get rewards.
