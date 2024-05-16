Roblox Karate! Codes (May 2024)

Roblox Karate! codes provide EXP boosts, Yen, and other valuable freebies that will help you level up in this action-packed fighting game. Use the codes listed below to become more powerful, defeat all the opponents, and earn that black belt!

All Roblox Karate! Codes List

Working Roblox Karate! Codes

BAMBOOBLITZ —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP (New)

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x EXP CHERRYBLOSSOM —Redeem for 500 Yen (New)

—Redeem for 500 Yen KARATE!—Redeem for 375 Yen

Expired Roblox Karate! Codes show more BLITZ

TREATS4ALL

PATCHED

LEAFYFUN

WINTERWONDERLAND

CHEESEBURGER

SHERBERT

PRIMARY

MERRYCHRISTMAS

COTTONCANDY

THANKFULLEVELS

PROUD

SUNSET

TWILIGHT

3XPRESS

MARCH

RAINBOW

19MILLIONVISITS

HOLIDAYCHEER show less

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Karate!

Follow the simple instructions below to redeem Roblox Karate! codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Karate! on Roblox. Approach the Style Vendor in the lobby. Click the Currency tab. Type in your code into the Enter Code text box. Click the Redeem button to collect your reward.

