Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Collect everything from shovels to the legendary blade Muramasa to slay monsters that are standing between you and the title of the strongest martial artist. No one starts from the top, so to get magic and swords faster, you’ll need the assistance of Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.
All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes List
Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)
- easter: Use for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost (New)
- sweep: Use for 1 Qi Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost
- weaponfighting: Use for 1 DMG Boost
- welcome: Use for 1 Spirit Stone Boost
- RAMPHobbies: Use for Boosts
- goodluck: Use for 1 Lucky Boost
- Skull: Use for Boosts
- Carbon: Use for Boosts
- sisterguard: Use for Boosts
- funrix: Use for Boosts
- Kingkade: Use for Boosts
- JazonGaming: Use for Boosts
- CodeNex: Use for Boosts
- WFS: Use for Boosts
- happyday: Use for 1 Qi Boost
Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)
- candy
- likes20K
- likes10000
- freeugc
- compensation
- victory
- achievement
- lk160k
- defense
- qinglong
- batoidea
- skin
- banshies
- silver
- likes75k
- trade
- map29
- latte
- valley
- stormwolf
- map22
- lightning
- carnation
- map20
- like375
- flying
- necklace
- newbuff
- map30
- holo
- cool
- sharkie
- map12
- hardmode
- likes5k
- world6
- newgears
- popsicle
- ski
- map17
- mechwheel
- easter
- map13
- mayday
- candy2
- enchant
- gearpacks
- gear
- map33
- WFS
- map24
- map25
- jack
- Likes100K
- lunarnewyear
- arena
- scorpion
- map27
- bounty
- b(and)ridge
- halloween
- like350
- l325k
- map21
- tradespar
- geartrading
- wheel
- fighting
- likes275k
- bay
- serverboss
- map14
- xmas
- map11
- map19
- jack
- hardtrail
- map15
- map8
- ascend
- halloween
- spellroll
- jet
- map10
- sea
- hacker
- newpet
- map32
- ghost
- map23
- serverboss2
- sword
- anniv
- street
- map18
- likes120k
- swordfish
- tv
- clever
- reforge
- map9
- likes50000
- likes180k
- likes_140K
- spellset
- fastmode
- ring
- qixi
- Likes200K
- sonic
- mount
- candy3
- likes30K
- visits250m
- transformers
- map26
- Skibi
- peach
- likes_225K
- monkeyking
- wfs2nd
- lk300k
- map35
- jade
- ugc
- tower
- timetrial
- spell
- map16
- moon
- town
- map31
- oneyear
- map34
How to Redeem Codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator
To redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Weapon Fighting Simulator on your device.
- Press the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code in the Code text box.
- Press the arrow button and get your free goodies.
