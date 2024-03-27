Category:
Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Collect everything from shovels to the legendary blade Muramasa to slay monsters that are standing between you and the title of the strongest martial artist. No one starts from the top, so to get magic and swords faster, you’ll need the assistance of Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.

All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes List

Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

  • easter: Use for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost (New)
  • sweep: Use for 1  Qi Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost
  • weaponfighting: Use for 1 DMG Boost
  • welcome: Use for 1 Spirit Stone Boost
  • RAMPHobbies: Use for Boosts
  • goodluck: Use for 1 Lucky Boost
  • Skull: Use for Boosts
  • Carbon: Use for Boosts
  • sisterguard: Use for Boosts
  • funrix: Use for Boosts
  • Kingkade: Use for Boosts
  • JazonGaming: Use for Boosts
  • CodeNex: Use for Boosts
  • WFS: Use for Boosts
  • happyday: Use for 1 Qi Boost

Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • candy
  • likes20K
  • likes10000
  • freeugc
  • compensation
  • victory
  • achievement
  • lk160k
  • defense
  • qinglong
  • batoidea
  • skin
  • banshies
  • silver
  • likes75k
  • trade
  • map29
  • latte
  • valley
  • stormwolf
  • map22
  • lightning
  • carnation
  • map20
  • like375
  • flying
  • necklace
  • newbuff
  • map30
  • holo
  • cool
  • sharkie
  • map12
  • hardmode
  • likes5k
  • world6
  • newgears
  • popsicle
  • ski
  • map17
  • mechwheel
  • easter
  • map13
  • mayday
  • candy2
  • enchant
  • gearpacks
  • gear
  • map33
  • WFS
  • map24
  • map25
  • jack
  • Likes100K
  • lunarnewyear
  • arena
  • scorpion
  • map27
  • bounty
  • b(and)ridge
  • halloween
  • like350
  • l325k
  • map21
  • tradespar
  • geartrading
  • wheel
  • fighting
  • likes275k
  • bay
  • serverboss
  • map14
  • xmas
  • map11
  • map19
  • jack
  • hardtrail
  • map15
  • map8
  • ascend
  • halloween
  • spellroll
  • jet
  • map10
  • sea
  • hacker
  • newpet
  • map32
  • ghost
  • map23
  • serverboss2
  • sword
  • anniv
  • street
  • map18
  • likes120k
  • swordfish
  • tv
  • clever
  • reforge
  • map9
  • likes50000
  • likes180k
  • likes_140K
  • spellset
  • fastmode
  • ring
  • qixi
  • Likes200K
  • sonic
  • mount
  • candy3
  • likes30K
  • visits250m
  • transformers
  • map26
  • Skibi
  • peach
  • likes_225K
  • monkeyking
  • wfs2nd
  • lk300k
  • map35
  • jade
  • ugc
  • tower
  • timetrial
  • spell
  • map16
  • moon
  • town
  • map31
  • oneyear
  • map34

How to Redeem Codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator

To redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Weapon Fighting Simulator Code Guide
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Weapon Fighting Simulator on your device.
  2. Press the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Code text box.
  4. Press the arrow button and get your free goodies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with freebies, check out our Strongman Simulator Codes and Muscle Legends Codes articles, too!

