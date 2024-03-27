Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Collect everything from shovels to the legendary blade Muramasa to slay monsters that are standing between you and the title of the strongest martial artist. No one starts from the top, so to get magic and swords faster, you’ll need the assistance of Weapon Fighting Simulator codes.

All Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes List

Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Working)

easter: Use for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost (New)

Use for 1 Spell Drop Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost sweep: Use for 1 Qi Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost

Use for 1 Qi Boost and 1 Spirit Stone Boost weaponfighting: Use for 1 DMG Boost

Use for 1 DMG Boost welcome: Use for 1 Spirit Stone Boost

Use for 1 Spirit Stone Boost RAMPHobbies: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts goodluck: Use for 1 Lucky Boost

Use for 1 Lucky Boost Skull: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts Carbon: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts sisterguard: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts funrix: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts Kingkade: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts JazonGaming: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts CodeNex: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts WFS: Use for Boosts

Use for Boosts happyday: Use for 1 Qi Boost

Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes (Expired)

candy

likes20K

likes10000

freeugc

compensation

victory

achievement

lk160k

defense

qinglong

batoidea

skin

banshies

silver

likes75k

trade

map29

latte

valley

stormwolf

map22

lightning

carnation

map20

like375

flying

necklace

newbuff

map30

holo

cool

sharkie

map12

hardmode

likes5k

world6

newgears

popsicle

ski

map17

mechwheel

easter

map13

mayday

candy2

enchant

gearpacks

gear

map33

WFS

map24

map25

jack

Likes100K

lunarnewyear

arena

scorpion

map27

bounty

b(and)ridge

halloween

like350

l325k

map21

tradespar

geartrading

wheel

fighting

likes275k

bay

serverboss

map14

xmas

map11

map19

jack

hardtrail

map15

map8

ascend

halloween

spellroll

jet

map10

sea

hacker

newpet

map32

ghost

map23

serverboss2

sword

anniv

street

map18

likes120k

swordfish

tv

clever

reforge

map9

likes50000

likes180k

likes_140K

spellset

fastmode

ring

qixi

Likes200K

sonic

mount

candy3

likes30K

visits250m

transformers

map26

Skibi

peach

likes_225K

monkeyking

wfs2nd

lk300k

map35

jade

ugc

tower

timetrial

spell

map16

moon

town

map31

oneyear

map34

How to Redeem Codes in Weapon Fighting Simulator

To redeem Weapon Fighting Simulator codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Weapon Fighting Simulator on your device. Press the cogwheel button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the Code text box. Press the arrow button and get your free goodies.

