Booga Booga Reborn Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 13, 2024

Ever dreamed about being a caveman? Me neither, but it turned out to be surprisingly fun—as long as you’re not getting mauled by the Queen Ant. If you keep running into unfair battles, you can become fitter to survive the Paleolithic world by redeeming Booga Booga Reborn codes.

All Booga Booga Reborn Codes List

Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Working)

120MVisits!: Use for 250 Coins

Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Expired) show more 100MVisits!

250KFavorites

Easter2024!

80KLikes!

245KFavorites

HappyNewYears

HappyHalloween!

60MVisits!

50KFavorites

10MVisits

60KLikes!

40KLikes

35KLikes

30KLikes

100KFavorites

20MVisits

85KFavorites

20KLikes

Ants!

200KFavorites

BoogaBooga!

Valentines2024!

Sorry!

75MVisits!

MerryChristmas!

30MVisits

BOOGASHUTDOWN

100KFavorites

St.Patricks

95KFavorites

15MVisits

70KFavorites

Valentines!

25KLikes

8MVisits

10KLikes

40KFavorites

7KLikes

4MVisits

1MVisits

3KLikes

NEWYEARS

7500Likes

300Likes

1000Favorites

BOOGARERELEASE

2KLikes show less

How to Redeem Codes in Booga Booga Reborn

To redeem Booga Booga Reborn codes, follow the instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Booga Booga Reborn on Roblox. Press the treasure chest icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards in other popular Roblox survival games, check out our Prior Extinction Codes and Fight For Survival Codes articles, too.

