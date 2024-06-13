Booga Booga Reborn promo art
Image via Gang O' Fries Entertainment
Codes

Booga Booga Reborn Codes (June 2024)

Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 05:38 am

Updated: June 13, 2024

Added a new code!

Ever dreamed about being a caveman? Me neither, but it turned out to be surprisingly fun—as long as you’re not getting mauled by the Queen Ant. If you keep running into unfair battles, you can become fitter to survive the Paleolithic world by redeeming Booga Booga Reborn codes.

All Booga Booga Reborn Codes List

Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Working)

  • 120MVisits!: Use for 250 Coins

Booga Booga Reborn Codes (Expired)

  • 100MVisits!
  • 250KFavorites
  • Easter2024!
  • 80KLikes!
  • 245KFavorites
  • HappyNewYears
  • HappyHalloween!
  • 60MVisits!
  • 50KFavorites
  • 10MVisits
  • 60KLikes!
  • 40KLikes
  • 35KLikes
  • 30KLikes
  • 100KFavorites
  • 20MVisits
  • 85KFavorites
  • 20KLikes
  • Ants!
  • 200KFavorites
  • BoogaBooga!
  • Valentines2024!
  • Sorry!
  • 75MVisits!
  • MerryChristmas!
  • 30MVisits
  • BOOGASHUTDOWN
  • 100KFavorites
  • St.Patricks
  • 95KFavorites
  • 15MVisits
  • 70KFavorites
  • Valentines!
  • 25KLikes
  • 8MVisits
  • 10KLikes
  • 40KFavorites
  • 7KLikes 
  • 4MVisits
  • 1MVisits 
  • 3KLikes
  • NEWYEARS
  • 7500Likes
  • 300Likes
  • 1000Favorites
  • BOOGARERELEASE
  • 2KLikes

How to Redeem Codes in Booga Booga Reborn

To redeem Booga Booga Reborn codes, follow the instructions below:

How to redeem Booga Booga Reborn codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Booga Booga Reborn on Roblox.
  2. Press the treasure chest icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Click Redeem to claim your rewards.

If you want to get more free rewards in other popular Roblox survival games, check out our Prior Extinction Codes and Fight For Survival Codes articles, too.

Author
Image of Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.