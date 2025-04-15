Volleyball: Ascended Codes (April 2025) Free Yen and Spin Wheel Tickets!

Updated: April 15, 2025 Added new codes!

Grab Volleyball: Ascended codes and forget all about what the game looks like in the real world. It’s time to play volleyball in the most dramatic anime fashion ever. Unlock the best characters and skills, and show the other team how the game is supposed to be played.

Naturally, unlocking new characters and skills isn’t free, and you aren’t going to start as a rich fellow who can afford everything. Use Volleyball: Ascended codes to grab free Yen and Spin Wheel Tickets so that you can play the game the way you want to ASAP. If you get tired of volleyball, try some dramatic anime soccer and check out our list of LOCKED codes.

All Volleyball: Ascended Codes List

Active Volleyball: Ascended Codes

update1 : Use for x1k Yen (New)

: Use for x1k Yen RELEASE : Use for x1k Yen

: Use for x1k Yen spinwheel: Use for x1 Spin Wheel Ticket

Expired Volleyball: Ascended Codes

There are currently no expired Volleyball: Ascended codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Volleyball: Ascended

Redeeming Volleyball: Ascended codes is simple—follow our guide below:

Launch Volleyball: Ascended in Roblox. Press the shop icon in the menu at the bottom. Open the Codes tab. Enter a code into the Input Code Here field. Press Claim to collect your freebies.

How to Get More Volleyball: Ascended Codes

The places to look for Volleyball: Ascended codes are the official Volleyball: Ascended Discord server and the Rino Games Roblox group. However, keep in mind that you’ll have to dig through a bunch of posts to find what you’re looking for. The best solution is to bookmark this page and rely on our always up-to-date list of codes as your primary source.

Why Are My Volleyball: Ascended Codes Not Working?

If your Volleyball: Ascended codes aren’t giving you any freebies, it’s likely that you’ve made a typing mistake. To ensure that there are no typos, you should copy/paste everything using our list of codes. Keep in mind that some codes have an expiration date and you might be too late to redeem them. Let us know if you come across any on our list so that we can put them where they belong.

What Is Volleyball: Ascended?

Volleyball: Ascended is an exciting Roblox sports experience in which you get to play volleyball using all sorts of skills with dramatic effects. Join a six-on-six online match and show the other side what you and your teammates are made of. Unlock new characters and skills along the way and become the best at dominating the court with your team.

