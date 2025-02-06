Kuroku’s Basket: Showdown Codes (February 2025) [RELEASE]

Updated February 6, 2025 We added new codes!

The only shame you should feel is when you don’t stand back up, not when you fail. Don’t let your losses make you hate basketball because eventually when you enter the zone, you’ll celebrate your victories in Kurokus basketball showdown.

You’ll earn cash from your victories, and that cash is necessary for cosmetics, effects, and other nifty features. Luckily for you, you can also get money via Kurokus Basket Showdown codes, which are all below. You can be a legend in volleyball as well once you redeem the Haikyuu Legends Codes.

All Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes List

Active Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

RELEASE : Use for x1,250 Cash

: Use for x1,250 Cash CRACKOP : Use for x500 Cash

: Use for x500 Cash basketball : Use for x1,500 Cash

: Use for x1,500 Cash KUROKUSHOWDOWN : Use for x1,000 Cash

: Use for x1,000 Cash YOSVFX: Use for x500 Cash

Expired Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

BJ

How to Redeem Codes in Kurokus Basket Showdown

You can redeem Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes by doing the following steps:

Image by The Escapist

Join the Secret Game! Roblox group. Run Kurokus Basket Showdown in Roblox. Press the Codes button while you’re in the lobby. Type a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to get goodies.

How to Get More Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes

You can check certain social media platforms like the Secret Game! Roblox group, X (@RBLXcrackop), and Kurokus Basket Showdown Discord. Don’t forget that you also have our Kurokus Basket Showdown codes list, so go ahead and bookmark this page as well.

Why Are My Kurokus Basket Showdown Codes Not Working?

It’s easy to mistype a code, but it’s also easy to avoid spelling errors by copying/pasting Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes. If you’re not getting goodies despite being sure you correctly entered a code, then it’s expired. When you run into expired codes, be sure to let us know.

What is Kurokus Basket Showdown?

Kurokus Basketball Showdown is inspired by the popular Kuroko’s Basketball series that revolves around basketball. You play a fun 5v5 match, but it’s no ordinary basketball match because you have abilities as well. Once you enter the zone, you can jump higher and slam dunk the ball with more power.

