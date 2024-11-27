Blue Lock Rivals Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 27, 2024 We added new codes!

Blue Lock: Rivals is nothing like season 2 of Blue Lock. The ball-kicking animation is epic, and players actually run across the field rather than levitate. Oh, and since we’re talking about animation, trust me, the soccer matches are wild.

You can equip different emotes and goal effects, but to get them, you need cash. The best way to earn money quickly is to use Blue Lock: Rivals codes. We have codes on our META Lock Codes list for a game that Blue Lock also inspires, so check it out.

All Blue Lock: Rivals Codes List

Active Blue Lock: Rivals Codes

1KLIKES : Use for x5 Spins and 15 minutes of Cash Boost

: Use for x5 Spins and 15 minutes of Cash Boost Released: Use for x5 Cash

Expired Blue Lock: Rivals Codes

There are currently no expired Blue Lock: Rivals codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blue Lock: Rivals

Here are the steps you need to complete to redeem Blue Lock: Rivals codes:

Join the Untitled Secret Game Roblox group. Run Blue Lock: Rivals in Roblox. Press the Codes button when you’re in the lobby. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit Redeem to claim freebies.

Blue Lock: Rivals Trello Link

If you want to know which styles are the rarest, then check out the Blue Lock: Rivals Trello. See the lists of cards, emotes, and techniques, and get additional information about the game modes on this site. Everything you want to know is on Trello.

Why Are My Blue Lock: Rivals Codes Not Working?

You’re likely not getting goodies because you’ve mistyped Blue Lock: Rivals codes. It’s a tedious job to double-check whether you’ve caps-locked the letters or written the correct number, so start copying/pasting codes to avoid the trouble. If you didn’t make any typos, then you’ve run into expired codes. Sadly, these goodies are gone for good, and it would be best if you contact us whenever you discover any inactive codes so that we can update our list.

What is Blue Lock: Rivals?

Blue Lock: Rivals is a soccer game, which is among many other Roblox titles inspired by the famous Blue Lock series. You play 5v5 soccer matches against other players, scoring points for your team with each goal. Since this game is anime-themed, you can expect some cool abilities and powers, so it’s not an ordinary soccer match.

