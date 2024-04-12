Super League Soccer Codes (April 2024)

The packed stadium is calling your name—it’s time for your team to take the field and win the game! In this 7v7 Roblox soccer simulator, you’ll have the chance to show off your skills. If your popularity is questioned, Super League Soccer codes will help you dominate the field!

Recommended Videos

All Super League Soccer Codes List

Super League Soccer Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Super League Soccer codes.

Super League Soccer Codes (Expired)

battlepass

70kLikes

30KLIKES

40kLikes

xmas

Part1

slscomp

50kLikes

100kLikes

console!

60kLikes

25klikes

80kLikes

90kLikes

GKFix!

Related: Head Soccer Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Super League Soccer

Redeeming Super League Soccer codes is simple—follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Super League Soccer in Roblox. Click on the Codes icon in the bottom menu. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field. Click on Claim to grab your free rewards!

If you love playing Roblox sports games, check out our articles on Meta Lock codes and Real Futbol 24 codes to grab all the freebies in those titles while you still can!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more