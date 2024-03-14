Category:
Codes
Video Games

META Lock Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Published: Mar 14, 2024
Image via @Reydmundo

Spinning for cosmetics and new, better powers is the central part of this action-packed experience. META Lock codes provide free Spins as well as a bunch of Cash that you can use to purchase more Spins, so make sure you redeem all the codes while they’re still working!

All META Lock Codes List

META Lock Codes (Working)

  • ThxFor10M: Use for 5 Talent Spins

META Lock Codes (Expired)

  • kurona
  • rin
  • FixedBugs
  • update
  • CHRISTMAS
  • HappyBdayNatsu
  • COPYCAT
  • ControlRework
  • plspass
  • FixedBugs2
  • FixedBugs3
  • ThxFor4M
  • milk
  • SorryForShutdown
  • SORRY1
  • UPDATE
  • metalockbetter
  • CURVES
  • Favorites11K
  • srry4shutdown
  • WILDCARD
  • rinisgood
  • LORENZO
  • ACCELERATION
  • SorryForShutdown2
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR
  • TRAP
  • KAITO
  • RinRework
  • GODPASSREWORK
  • SorryForTheDelay
  • ThxFor10KDiscord

How to Redeem Codes in META Lock

Follow the steps below to redeem META Lock codes:

How to redeem codes in META Lock
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open META Lock on Roblox.
  2. Click the Locker panel.
  3. Choose the Build option.
  4. Click the CODES button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  5. Input your code into the INSERT CODE HERE text box.
  6. Press Enter on your keyboard to get freebies.

