META Lock Codes (March 2024)

Spinning for cosmetics and new, better powers is the central part of this action-packed experience. META Lock codes provide free Spins as well as a bunch of Cash that you can use to purchase more Spins, so make sure you redeem all the codes while they’re still working!

All META Lock Codes List

META Lock Codes (Working)

ThxFor10M: Use for 5 Talent Spins

META Lock Codes (Expired)

kurona

rin

FixedBugs

update

CHRISTMAS

HappyBdayNatsu

COPYCAT

ControlRework

plspass

FixedBugs2

FixedBugs3

ThxFor4M

milk

SorryForShutdown

SORRY1

UPDATE

metalockbetter

CURVES

Favorites11K

srry4shutdown

WILDCARD

rinisgood

LORENZO

ACCELERATION

SorryForShutdown2

HAPPYNEWYEAR

TRAP

KAITO

RinRework

GODPASSREWORK

SorryForTheDelay

ThxFor10KDiscord

How to Redeem Codes in META Lock

Follow the steps below to redeem META Lock codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open META Lock on Roblox. Click the Locker panel. Choose the Build option. Click the CODES button in the top-left corner of the screen. Input your code into the INSERT CODE HERE text box. Press Enter on your keyboard to get freebies.

