META Lock Codes (March 2024)

Spinning for cosmetics and new, better powers is the central part of this action-packed experience. META Lock codes provide free Spins as well as a bunch of Cash that you can use to purchase more Spins, so make sure you redeem all the codes while they’re still working!
All META Lock Codes List
META Lock Codes (Working)
- ThxFor10M: Use for 5 Talent Spins
META Lock Codes (Expired)
- kurona
- rin
- FixedBugs
- update
- CHRISTMAS
- HappyBdayNatsu
- COPYCAT
- ControlRework
- plspass
- FixedBugs2
- FixedBugs3
- ThxFor4M
- milk
- SorryForShutdown
- SORRY1
- UPDATE
- metalockbetter
- CURVES
- Favorites11K
- srry4shutdown
- WILDCARD
- rinisgood
- LORENZO
- ACCELERATION
- SorryForShutdown2
- HAPPYNEWYEAR
- TRAP
- KAITO
- RinRework
- GODPASSREWORK
- SorryForTheDelay
- ThxFor10KDiscord
How to Redeem Codes in META Lock
Follow the steps below to redeem META Lock codes:
- Open META Lock on Roblox.
- Click the Locker panel.
- Choose the Build option.
- Click the CODES button in the top-left corner of the screen.
- Input your code into the INSERT CODE HERE text box.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to get freebies.
