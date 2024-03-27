Rock Fruit Codes (March 2024)

One Piece fans are lucky when it comes to Roblox—the platform has so many games inspired by this much-loved anime series! Rock Fruit is an engaging RPG experience where you’ll dive into a vibrant world and face challenging battles. If it becomes difficult, Rock Fruit codes are here to help.
All Rock Fruit Codes List
Rock Fruit Codes (Working)
- RimuruXD: Use for Bonus EXP, 10 minutes of 60% Luck, and Gomu item
- UPDATE95: Use for Bonus EXP and 30 minutes of 60% Luck
Rock Fruit Codes (Expired)
- Flame
- UPDATE34
- Deku
- Death
- Nika
- SHOP
- UPDATE68
- Ok
- Demon
- UPDATE84
- Like
- UPDATE73
- Drop
- UPDATE42
- UPDATE67
- UPDATE86
- Help
- UPDATE90
- UPDATE59
- UPDATE80
- UPDATE75
- UPDATE72
- UPDATE38
- UPDATE85
- UPDATE43
- UPDATE63
- Dark
- Scythe
- JoJo
- ZoroV2
- UPDATE92
- UPDATE83
- UPDATE79
- Event
- BIG
- SORRYBRO
- RockFruit2024
- Skibidi
- UPDATE36
- Event2
- UPDATE58
- Money
- UPDATE55
- Carrot
- UPDATE37
- Sorry
- Lucky
- UPDATE64
- OMG
- TOP
- Rainbow
- FreeLucky
- Final
- Grimace
- HappyNewYear
- UPDATE77
- Sans
- UPDATE40
- V2
- Beerus
- UPDATE62
- WOW
- UPDATE54
- Paw
- UPDATE47
- ICE
- UPDATE39
- UPDATE51
- UPDATE
- UPDATE70
- MUI
- UPDATE44
- ThxVisit
- UPDATE65
- Cid
- UPDATE74
- UPDATE69
- Alien
- UPDATE57
- UPDATE76
- UPDATE50
- UPDATE91
- Event
- UPDATE81
- Yoru
- WAIT
- FREE1HOUR
- UPDATE41
- NEWV2
- UPDATE71
- UPDATE53
- Shusui
- Shadow
- Claw
- UPDATE82
- Kaioken
- FreeReward
- King
- Kakashi
- Race
- Rengoku
- Strong
- Hunter
- Monster
- Halloween
- UPDATE78
- Gohan
- UPDATE52
- Heaven
- Rework
- BlackLeg
- UPDATE88
- LegV2
- UPDATE56
- UPDATE49
- UPDATE89
- KuduroDPN
- Space
- Hollow
- UPDATE61
- UPDATE45
- Freeitem
- UPDATE60
- UPDATE66
- Gomu
- Xmas
- Asta
- UPDATE87
How to Redeem Codes in Rock Fruit
Redeeming Rock Fruit codes is easy—follow our guide below:
- Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox.
- Click on the Code button on the left side.
- Input a code into the Enter The Code Here field.
- Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!
If you’re looking for codes for more One-Piece-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles with Second Piece codes and One Fruit codes to collect all the freebies in those titles, too!
