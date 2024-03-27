Category:
Codes
Video Games

Rock Fruit Codes (March 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 09:54 am
Rock Fruit gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

One Piece fans are lucky when it comes to Roblox—the platform has so many games inspired by this much-loved anime series! Rock Fruit is an engaging RPG experience where you’ll dive into a vibrant world and face challenging battles. If it becomes difficult, Rock Fruit codes are here to help.

All Rock Fruit Codes List

Rock Fruit Codes (Working)

  • RimuruXD: Use for Bonus EXP, 10 minutes of 60% Luck, and Gomu item
  • UPDATE95: Use for Bonus EXP and 30 minutes of 60% Luck

Rock Fruit Codes (Expired)

  • Flame
  • UPDATE34
  • Deku
  • Death
  • Nika
  • SHOP
  • UPDATE68
  • Ok
  • Demon
  • UPDATE84
  • Like
  • UPDATE73
  • Drop
  • UPDATE42
  • UPDATE67
  • UPDATE86
  • Help
  • UPDATE90
  • UPDATE59
  • UPDATE80
  • UPDATE75
  • UPDATE72
  • UPDATE38
  • UPDATE85
  • UPDATE43
  • UPDATE63
  • Dark
  • Scythe
  • JoJo
  • ZoroV2
  • UPDATE92
  • UPDATE83
  • UPDATE79
  • Event
  • BIG
  • SORRYBRO
  • RockFruit2024
  • Skibidi
  • UPDATE36
  • Event2
  • UPDATE58
  • Money
  • UPDATE55
  • Carrot
  • UPDATE37
  • Sorry
  • Lucky
  • UPDATE64
  • OMG
  • TOP
  • Rainbow
  • FreeLucky
  • Final
  • Grimace
  • HappyNewYear
  • UPDATE77
  • Sans
  • UPDATE40
  • V2
  • Beerus
  • UPDATE62
  • WOW
  • UPDATE54
  • Paw
  • UPDATE47
  • ICE
  • UPDATE39
  • UPDATE51
  • UPDATE
  • UPDATE70
  • MUI
  • UPDATE44
  • ThxVisit
  • UPDATE65
  • Cid
  • UPDATE74
  • UPDATE69
  • Alien
  • UPDATE57
  • UPDATE76
  • UPDATE50
  • UPDATE91
  • Event
  • UPDATE81
  • Yoru
  • WAIT
  • FREE1HOUR
  • UPDATE41
  • NEWV2
  • UPDATE71
  • UPDATE53
  • Shusui
  • Shadow
  • Claw
  • UPDATE82
  • Kaioken
  • FreeReward
  • King
  • Kakashi
  • Race
  • Rengoku
  • Strong
  • Hunter
  • Monster
  • Halloween
  • UPDATE78
  • Gohan
  • UPDATE52
  • Heaven
  • Rework
  • BlackLeg
  • UPDATE88
  • LegV2
  • UPDATE56
  • UPDATE49
  • UPDATE89
  • KuduroDPN
  • Space
  • Hollow
  • UPDATE61
  • UPDATE45
  • Freeitem
  • UPDATE60
  • UPDATE66
  • Gomu
  • Xmas
  • Asta
  • UPDATE87

How to Redeem Codes in Rock Fruit

Redeeming Rock Fruit codes is easy—follow our guide below:

Redeeming Rock Fruit codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Code button on the left side.
  3. Input a code into the Enter The Code Here field.
  4. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

If you’re looking for codes for more One-Piece-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles with Second Piece codes and One Fruit codes to collect all the freebies in those titles, too!

related content
Read Article AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
AFK Journey Codes Guide
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Combats Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 27, 2024
Read Article UGC Don’t Move Codes
In-game image for UGC Don't Move.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
UGC Don’t Move Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 27, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.