Rock Fruit Codes (March 2024)

One Piece fans are lucky when it comes to Roblox—the platform has so many games inspired by this much-loved anime series! Rock Fruit is an engaging RPG experience where you’ll dive into a vibrant world and face challenging battles. If it becomes difficult, Rock Fruit codes are here to help.

All Rock Fruit Codes List

Rock Fruit Codes (Working)

RimuruXD : Use for Bonus EXP, 10 minutes of 60% Luck, and Gomu item

: Use for Bonus EXP, 10 minutes of 60% Luck, and Gomu item UPDATE95: Use for Bonus EXP and 30 minutes of 60% Luck

Rock Fruit Codes (Expired)

Flame

UPDATE34

Deku

Death

Nika

SHOP

UPDATE68

Ok

Demon

UPDATE84

Like

UPDATE73

Drop

UPDATE42

UPDATE67

UPDATE86

Help

UPDATE90

UPDATE59

UPDATE80

UPDATE75

UPDATE72

UPDATE38

UPDATE85

UPDATE43

UPDATE63

Dark

Scythe

JoJo

ZoroV2

UPDATE92

UPDATE83

UPDATE79

Event

BIG

SORRYBRO

RockFruit2024

Skibidi

UPDATE36

Event2

UPDATE58

Money

UPDATE55

Carrot

UPDATE37

Sorry

Lucky

UPDATE64

OMG

TOP

Rainbow

FreeLucky

Final

Grimace

HappyNewYear

UPDATE77

Sans

UPDATE40

V2

Beerus

UPDATE62

WOW

UPDATE54

Paw

UPDATE47

ICE

UPDATE39

UPDATE51

UPDATE

UPDATE70

MUI

UPDATE44

ThxVisit

UPDATE65

Cid

UPDATE74

UPDATE69

Alien

UPDATE57

UPDATE76

UPDATE50

UPDATE91

Event

UPDATE81

Yoru

WAIT

FREE1HOUR

UPDATE41

NEWV2

UPDATE71

UPDATE53

Shusui

Shadow

Claw

UPDATE82

Kaioken

FreeReward

King

Kakashi

Race

Rengoku

Strong

Hunter

Monster

Halloween

UPDATE78

Gohan

UPDATE52

Heaven

Rework

BlackLeg

UPDATE88

LegV2

UPDATE56

UPDATE49

UPDATE89

KuduroDPN

Space

Hollow

UPDATE61

UPDATE45

Freeitem

UPDATE60

UPDATE66

Gomu

Xmas

Asta

UPDATE87

How to Redeem Codes in Rock Fruit

Redeeming Rock Fruit codes is easy—follow our guide below:

Launch Rock Fruit in Roblox. Click on the Code button on the left side. Input a code into the Enter The Code Here field. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

If you’re looking for codes for more One-Piece-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles with Second Piece codes and One Fruit codes to collect all the freebies in those titles, too!

