Dead by Daylight Codes (March 2024)

Survive the night or be the terror of the town in this asymmetric slasher film simulator. Whether you are a survivor trying to escape the clutches of the murderer and get a pip or two or a killer who just wants to get their adepts, you’ll need Dead by Daylight codes.

Recommended Videos

All Dead by Daylight Codes List

Dead by Daylight Codes (Working)

DROPBP : Use for Bloodpoint Banner (Nintendo Switch only) (New)

: Use for Bloodpoint Banner DROPMED : Use for a Medkit Player Icon (Nintendo Switch only) (New)

: Use for a Medkit Player Icon DROPFL : Use for Twitchy Flame Charm (Nintendo Switch only)

: Use for Twitchy Flame Charm AMD : Use for 50k BP (New)

: Use for 50k BP STEELSERIES2024 : Use for 50k BP (New)

: Use for 50k BP KONTROLFREEK : Use for 50k BP (New)

: Use for 50k BP ALLTHINGSWICKED : Use for 100 Bloodpoints

: Use for 100 Bloodpoints UNDYING : Use for a Floral Coffin Charm

: Use for a Floral Coffin Charm GOLDENDRAGON : Use for a Golden Dragon Charm

: Use for a Golden Dragon Charm PAPERDRAGON : Use for a Year of the Dragon Charm

: Use for a Year of the Dragon Charm DRAGONYEAR : Use for free banner and badge

: Use for free banner and badge LUCKYBP2024 : Use for 666,888 BP

: Use for 666,888 BP DROPMJ : Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop body (Nintendo Switch only)

: Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop body (Nintendo Switch only) DROPML : Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop leggings (Nintendo Switch only)

: Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop leggings (Nintendo Switch only) CARNANEVOA24 : Use for 240k BP and 24 Rift Fragments

: Use for 240k BP and 24 Rift Fragments DROPMH : Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop headpiece (Nintendo Switch only)

: Use for Meg Thomas’s Twitch Drop headpiece (Nintendo Switch only) LIGHTSOUT : Use for 150k Blood Points

: Use for 150k Blood Points ALANWAKECHAPTER : Use for 100k Blood Points

: Use for 100k Blood Points GFUEL : Use for 50k Blood Points

: Use for 50k Blood Points STEELSERIES : Use for 50k Blood Points

: Use for 50k Blood Points ELGATO : Use for 50k Blood Points

: Use for 50k Blood Points ALIENWARE : Use for 50k Blood Points

: Use for 50k Blood Points THANKYOUFOR60M : Use for 1 million Blood Points and 6k Iridescent Shards

: Use for 1 million Blood Points and 6k Iridescent Shards MFLAG : Use for MLM Flag

: Use for MLM Flag FLAGL : Use for WLW Flag

: Use for WLW Flag FLAGB : Use for Bisexual Flag

: Use for Bisexual Flag ISFLAG : Use for Intersex Flag

: Use for Intersex Flag FLAGP : Use for Pansexual Flag

: Use for Pansexual Flag FLAGT : Use for Transgender Flag

: Use for Transgender Flag AFLAGG : Use for Agender Flag

: Use for Agender Flag GFLAGF : Use for Genderfluid Flag

: Use for Genderfluid Flag NBFLAG : Use for Nonbinary Flag

: Use for Nonbinary Flag GFLAGQ : Use for Genderqueer Flag

: Use for Genderqueer Flag AFLAGS : Use for Asexual Flag

: Use for Asexual Flag KINDRD : Use for a reward

: Use for a reward LETSROLL : Use for a Dwight Charm

: Use for a Dwight Charm CAWCAW : Use for the Feathers of Pride charm

: Use for the Feathers of Pride charm PRIDE2022 : Use for 2 Pride Charms

: Use for 2 Pride Charms WARRIORPUPPERS: Use for the Puppers Charm

Dead by Daylight Codes (Expired)

DbdDayR5

DbDday2022

SHARKY

CHEGADAS

ALIENWARE

78SNOXXG

BOOP

SCARYGOOD

HISSANDHERS

HRVFANCLUB

GETTHATBAG

TIKTOK

RAINBOWRIFT

DBDWEBSITE

DBD7

RANKROULETTE

ONEMILLIONSOULS

WINNERWINNER

LUCKYBP2023

LUCKY

HOHOHO

AD800947-01A7-4DEF-81AD-40DDC501DE50

GOLDENBROS

CAKEWALK

HELLOTHERE

RIFT

RIVALSKR

LIGHTSCAMERABP

UNSTABLE

REVEALED

BASTILLE23

LUNAR

EASYASABC

NOTATRAP

MORICHRISTMAS

SEASONSBLEEDINGS

KodomonoHi2021

FD3EB91E-B741-454B-A5DD-BC8DA406F162

LUCKYMONEY

BUBBLES

GETTHREADY

METMYMAKER

HOLIDAYSPECIAL

DANKE

IGBPPARTY

DWIGHTCROW

TwitchRivalsTW2022

DBDDAYJP2021

GAMSAHABNIDA

BLUEBIRDBEEG

Midorinohi2021

THANKYOU

DBDTHEBOARDGAME

NOVAS

TWOSDAY

SHOPPINGSPREE

CAISHEN

VK130UP

PRIDE

CELEBRANDO

PARTYHATS

TRIXORTREATS

OCANADA

RIVALSTH

NOTATRICK

DedobaJP2022

MAKEMECRYO

THREEWITCHES

DOUBLERAINBOW

SCREAMSTREAM

LOVEISLOVE

INTHISECONOMY

DieHardDiva2022

Pieceofcake

COLDSTARE

DECIPHERSTRIKE

HONORARYCUSTODIAN

RSELF

ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS

Ticked

JAPAN300K

TRAPPER7

OCANADA

Bloody Brilliant Deciphering

FriskkUWUrawrXD2022

INSERTCOIN

GIGXLM3G

RABBIT

YOUFOUNDME

DedobaNoHi

MASTERMAKER

FINN

VOID

KenpouKinenBi2021

59th39

BILIBILI300K

ICEYYOU

HALLOWHOOPS

RIVALSJP

happygoldenweek2021

CIPHERSALAD

WITCHPLEASE

BOOP

LEGENDIRI

Nice

LIVEORDIE

MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO

LANTERNFESTIVAL

OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE

HappyGW2023

AUSOME

ENERGY

LOVEBIRD

TOOTHFACE

BETTERTHANONE

THISISACODE

FORHONOR

BLOODBANK

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to redeem codes in Dead by Daylight

To redeem Dead by Daylight codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Start Dead by Daylight on your device. Hit the Shop icon. Click on the Redeem code button in the top-right corner. Enter your code and receive your free Bloodpoints and other goodies!

If you want to play more hit titles with freebies, check out our Pixel Heroes Codes and Solo Leveling: Arise articles, too!