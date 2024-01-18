All Blade Ball Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

Like other Roblox games, Blade Ball has codes you can use to get some great free stuff. In this article, which we update daily, we’ll give you all the codes we know work and explain how to use them.

All Codes for Blade Ball in Roblox for January 2024

Codes in Roblox are great for getting you great rewards, including spins and cookies. I’ve compiled a list below of all the codes you can use in the game, which have been checked as of this article’s most recent update.

Code Reward WINTERSPIN Free Spin 2BTHANKS Free Spin SENTINELSREVENGE Free Spin

How to Redeem Codes in Blade Ball

Redeeming codes in Blade Ball is super easy. Click on “Extra” in the upper left corner of your screen. You may have to minimize the chat to make it easy to click on. From there, click “Codes.” A window will appear in the middle of your screen. Enter any of the above codes in there.

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

One of the best way to find more codes is to head over to the official X account for the game. Although codes aren’t always posted there, the account does put up some every so often. Plus, that’s where you can get interesting and important updates for the game, making it a great source of information.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

There are a few big reasons the above codes for may not be working. One to keep in mind is that you can only enter codes once, so it’s entirely possible you’ve used one before. Another option is that the above codes are, in fact, expired. Although we endeavor to update this article every single day, there’s always a chance that you’re reading it between updates, and thus something is incorrect. In general, though, the game will tell you if you’ve already entered the code or its expired.

And those are all the codes you can use in Roblox's Blade Ball. The game is available now.