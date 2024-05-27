Fruit Seas Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 27, 2024 We added the latest codes!

Create your very own One-Piece-inspired character in Fruit Seas. Rescue villages from bandits, discover hidden treasures, and sail the seas to become the best pirate there is. You will definitely sail more smoothly with the help of Fruit Seas codes, so redeem them fast.

All Fruit Seas Codes List

Active Fruit Seas codes

BUGFIXES : Use for x2 Drops for 15 minutes

: Use for x2 Drops for 15 minutes SHUTDOWN : Use for x2 Mastery for 15 minutes

: Use for x2 Mastery for 15 minutes UPDATETIME : Use for x2 EXP for 30 minutes

: Use for x2 EXP for 30 minutes ITSFINALLYHERE : Use for x2 Beli for 20 minutes

: Use for x2 Beli for 20 minutes FRESHSTART : Use for a Stats Reset

: Use for a Stats Reset LUCKYRACE?: Use for a Race Reroll

Expired Fruit Seas codes show more 70KLIKES

60KLIKES

50KLIKES2

50KLIKES1

40KLIKES

35KLIKES

30KLIKES

QUICKFIXES

6MVISITS

25KLIKES

20KLIKES

15KLIKES

2MVISITS

12KLIKES

10KLIKES

25KMEMBERS

1MVISITS

750KVISITS

NEWFIXES

500KVISITS

7KLIKES

5KLIKES

750KVISITS

NEWFIXES

500KVISITS

5KLIKES

PERFORMANCEFIX

SORRYFORLAG

300KVISITS

3KLIKES

FOLLOWTWITTER

DEMONTIMING

RELEASE show less

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Seas

If you want to redeem Fruit Seas codes efficiently, you can take a look at our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Fruit Seas in Roblox. Click the three-stripe icon in the lower-left corner to open the menu. Hit the cogwheel button to open settings. Type the code into the text field at the bottom of the pop-up window. Press Enter and obtain the rewards.

You can also skim through our lists of Haze Piece codes and Eternal Piece codes to uncover more amazing free goodies and become better in your other Roblox favorites!

