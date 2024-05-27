Official artwork for Fruit Seas.
Fruit Seas Codes (May 2024)

Create your very own One-Piece-inspired character in Fruit Seas. Rescue villages from bandits, discover hidden treasures, and sail the seas to become the best pirate there is. You will definitely sail more smoothly with the help of Fruit Seas codes, so redeem them fast.

All Fruit Seas Codes List

Active Fruit Seas codes

  • BUGFIXES: Use for x2 Drops for 15 minutes
  • SHUTDOWN: Use for x2 Mastery for 15 minutes
  • UPDATETIME: Use for x2 EXP for 30 minutes
  • ITSFINALLYHERE: Use for x2 Beli for 20 minutes
  • FRESHSTART: Use for a Stats Reset
  • LUCKYRACE?: Use for a Race Reroll

Expired Fruit Seas codes

  • 70KLIKES
  • 60KLIKES
  • 50KLIKES2
  • 50KLIKES1
  • 40KLIKES
  • 35KLIKES
  • 30KLIKES
  • QUICKFIXES
  • 6MVISITS
  • 25KLIKES
  • 20KLIKES
  • 15KLIKES
  • 2MVISITS
  • 12KLIKES
  • 10KLIKES
  • 25KMEMBERS
  • 1MVISITS
  • 750KVISITS
  • NEWFIXES
  • 500KVISITS
  • 7KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 750KVISITS
  • NEWFIXES
  • 500KVISITS
  • 5KLIKES
  • PERFORMANCEFIX
  • SORRYFORLAG
  • 300KVISITS
  • 3KLIKES
  • FOLLOWTWITTER
  • DEMONTIMING
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Fruit Seas

If you want to redeem Fruit Seas codes efficiently, you can take a look at our guide below: 

  1. Open Fruit Seas in Roblox.
  2. Click the three-stripe icon in the lower-left corner to open the menu.
  3. Hit the cogwheel button to open settings.
  4. Type the code into the text field at the bottom of the pop-up window.
  5. Press Enter and obtain the rewards.

You can also skim through our lists of Haze Piece codes and Eternal Piece codes to uncover more amazing free goodies and become better in your other Roblox favorites!

