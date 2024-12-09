Hero Assemble Codes (December 2024)

Updated: December 9, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Adventurers, are you ready for a journey full of exploration and fighting? Hero Assemble is a game for heroic souls who wish to destroy evil and discover hidden treasures of this world. Warriors will do everything to restore their village and protect the citizens within.

Since we’re mentioning treasure, you should redeem Hero Assemble codes to get a bunch of superb items. From Hero Summon Tickets to Hero Soul Pieces, the rewards are endless and will make this epic journey even more fun. Check out our Go Go Muffin Codes list to get free rewards for this fantastic idle RPG experience!

All Hero Assemble Codes List

Active Hero Assemble Codes

HELLOHERO : Use for x10 Hero Summon Tickets, x10 Medal Summon Tickets, x10 Equipment Summon Tickets, and a Hero Soul Piece

: Use for x10 Hero Summon Tickets, x10 Medal Summon Tickets, x10 Equipment Summon Tickets, and a Hero Soul Piece 1STHEROPLACE: Use for a Premium Random Chest, x30 Hero Summon Tickets, x30 Medal Summon Tickets, and x30 Equipment Summon Tickets

Expired Hero Assemble Codes

There are currently no expired Hero Assemble codes.

Related: Pixel Heroes Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hero Assemble

These are the steps you need to take to redeem codes in Hero Assemble (available on Google Play and App Store):

Image by The Escapist

Launch Hero Assemble on your device. Tap the menu button in the top-right corner of the screen. Open the settings by pressing the cogwheel button. Press the Coupon button. Enter your ID and tap the verify button. Type a code into the ‘please enter your coupon code’ text box. Hit Apply to claim freebies.

How to Get More Hero Assemble Codes

The Hero Assemble codes can be found on the Hero Assemble Discord and the Hero Assemble Facebook. You can also keep an eye on our list because we keep it up-to-date with all the latest codes. This is the easiest way to find all the active codes since they’re all listed in one place.

Why Are My Hero Assemble Codes Not Working?

When an error message appears, it’s usually because you incorrectly entered Hero Assemble codes. Codes can also expire, but you should double-check your spelling first before assuming the code doesn’t work. Copy/paste codes to avoid typos, and if it turns out that the code is expired, then contact us.

What Is Hero Assemble?

Hero Assemble is an idle RPG title full of adventures and fighting. You can build your very own village and upgrade your heroes to destroy strong foes. Since this is an idle game, the gameplay is very casual, which means that it’s perfect for relaxing.

You should look into our lists of Top Heroes Codes and Hero Clash Codes for countless more phenomenal prizes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy