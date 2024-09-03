Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024 Found new codes!

Prepare for a wild ride through a fantastic world filled with dragons, magic, and mayhem. Enjoy this spin-off of the super popular Borderlands series, offering a unique and chaotic first-person shooter experience—made easier with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes.

All Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

Working Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6 : Use for 50 Golden keys (New)

: Use for 50 Golden keys ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6 : Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys

: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965 : Use for Golden keys

: Use for Golden keys JBRBB-HFW9J-XW3K5-3TT3J-TZ5CZ : Use for Knights of Butt Stallion

: Use for Knights of Butt Stallion JJRTJ-J9RZT-H3T65-BTJ3J-J3FTZ : Use for Swordsplosion

: Use for Swordsplosion 5ZWTJ-XXBT3-FXWRZ-XJJJT-96XZ6: Use for 3 Skeleton Keys

Expired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB

9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ

H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H

HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3

H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S

SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK

Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5

Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5

96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ

59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX

SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5

SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW

CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X

HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK

How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you don’t know how to use Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes, check out the simple guide below:

Image by The Escapist

Head over to the SHiFt website and log in to your account. Select the Rewards option on the left side of the screen. Input your code into the empty text box. Press the CHECK button to see if the code is valid. Check your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

