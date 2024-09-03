Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 3, 2024
Found new codes!
Recommended Videos
Prepare for a wild ride through a fantastic world filled with dragons, magic, and mayhem. Enjoy this spin-off of the super popular Borderlands series, offering a unique and chaotic first-person shooter experience—made easier with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes.
All Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes
Working Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes
- SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden keys (New)
- ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
- WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
- CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
- 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
- 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for Golden keys
- ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for Golden keys
- 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for Golden keys
- HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for Golden keys
- ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for Golden keys
- JBRBB-HFW9J-XW3K5-3TT3J-TZ5CZ: Use for Knights of Butt Stallion
- JJRTJ-J9RZT-H3T65-BTJ3J-J3FTZ: Use for Swordsplosion
- 5ZWTJ-XXBT3-FXWRZ-XJJJT-96XZ6: Use for 3 Skeleton Keys
Expired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes
- ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
- 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
- H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
- HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
- H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
- SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
- Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
- Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
- 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
- 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX
- SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
- SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW
- CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
- HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK
Related: Borderlands 2 Shift Codes
How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
If you don’t know how to use Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes, check out the simple guide below:
- Head over to the SHiFt website and log in to your account.
- Select the Rewards option on the left side of the screen.
- Input your code into the empty text box.
- Press the CHECK button to see if the code is valid.
- Check your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.
To enjoy similar games even more, read our XDefiant Codes and PUBG Mobile Codes articles to get the latest freebies hassle-free!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Sep 3, 2024 06:59 am