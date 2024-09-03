Image Credit: Bethesda
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes (September 2024)

Published: Sep 3, 2024 06:59 am

Updated: September 3, 2024

Found new codes!

Prepare for a wild ride through a fantastic world filled with dragons, magic, and mayhem. Enjoy this spin-off of the super popular Borderlands series, offering a unique and chaotic first-person shooter experience—made easier with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes.

All Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

Working Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

  • SXFBT-39953-J33TT-3T333-KSHW6: Use for 50 Golden keys (New)
  • ZRFB3-WXCB3-J3TJ3-BJT3B-SCKF3: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys (New)
  • WS5JB-K9KHH-WRC6S-FJ3JT-ZZZZK: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
  • CSWTB-TZCZH-WFC6Z-633TT-SJ6JS: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
  • 59KBB-95FSS-WRKRH-FJJJ3-KT6K6: Use for Golden keys and Skeleton keys
  • 966BB-TXSKJ-JJJ3J-333J3-XK56J: Use for Golden keys
  • ZXRTT-SKHCJ-B3TTT-JBTTT-JTRHH: Use for Golden keys
  • 96FJT-WFZWJ-J3JJJ-BBT3B-XFKSW: Use for Golden keys
  • HFFJT-6KZCT-3J333-TT3BB-XK6CS: Use for Golden keys
  • ZFXJB-BCSKT-TT3J3-JJTB3-XB965: Use for Golden keys
  • JBRBB-HFW9J-XW3K5-3TT3J-TZ5CZ: Use for Knights of Butt Stallion
  • JJRTJ-J9RZT-H3T65-BTJ3J-J3FTZ: Use for Swordsplosion
  • 5ZWTJ-XXBT3-FXWRZ-XJJJT-96XZ6: Use for 3 Skeleton Keys

Expired Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT Codes

  • ZX6TJ-S3633-BBBJB-BBTJJ-WXZSB
  • 9F6JT-KXXTJ-BJBB3-JTJT3-TWHFZ
  • H6RJ3-K9RT3-TT3JJ-T3JBJ-SWW9H
  • HRX3T-65XTJ-TB3TT-TBTBJ-SX3C3
  • H6RJB-RW533-TTJBJ-BJJJT-JW53S
  • SRRTJ-JTHJT-BTTT3-JJB3B-CZWRK
  • Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
  • Z6XJT-X9F3B-BJJBT-TJ3BB-X6TR5
  • 96RBT-ZTC33-T3T33-JT3BT-9BHZJ
  • 59CJ3-CHTR6-JHKSK-SJ33B-WXRTX
  • SF6T3-CSWJ3-333JJ-TTTB3-CB3F5
  • SXFTJ-R6XT3-3JBJ3-BT3B3-ZJJRW
  • CZCT3-WXJRR-T9KZC-H3TTJ-CZR6X
  • HRFBT-JBRBT-J33BT-JBBJ3-FBSJK

How to Redeem SHiFT Codes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

If you don’t know how to use Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands SHiFT codes, check out the simple guide below:

How to redeem SHiFT codes in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
Image by The Escapist
  1. Head over to the SHiFt website and log in to your account.
  2. Select the Rewards option on the left side of the screen.
  3. Input your code into the empty text box.
  4. Press the CHECK button to see if the code is valid.
  5. Check your in-game mailbox to claim your rewards.

