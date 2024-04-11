PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale mobile game where your survival skills are the key. You parachute into the arena, scavenging for weapons and equipment while avoiding getting shot by enemy players. Redeem PUBG Mobile codes, and you’ll get Challenge Points for tier protection, Vouchers, and more!
All PUBG Mobile Codes List
Active PUBG Mobile Codes
- CLPOZEZVEG: Use for 20 Challenge Points
- CLPOZBZ6JE: Use for 20 Challenge Points
- CMCKZBZBAW: Use for the Sea Breeze Myth Voucher
- CLHFZFZ7VE: Use for 20 Challenge Points
- CLPOZCZTVW: Use for 20 Challenge Points
- CLPOZFZ56S: Use for 20 Challenge Points
- CLPOZDZ6PP: Use for 20 Challenge Points
Expired PUBG Mobile Codes
- BPHEZDZV9G
- 150NEWUPDATE
- BAPPZEZMTB
- 20230321
- WINTERHOLIDAY
- DKJU10GTDSM
- WINTERCARNIVAL15
- DKJU8LMBPY
- GPHZDBTFZM24U
- R3HABPUBGM
- EBGURMTDOKS
- BPRNZBNZH7B
- BBKTZEZET3
- PUBGMOBILENP
- MIDASBUY
- PUBGMSANSLI
- BNBEZBZECU
- BBKTZEZET3
- UCBYSD800
- UKUZBZGWF
- CRCLFLV1RWS
- DKJU10GTDSM
- EBGURMTDOKS
- E4ERQA3QF6
- BIFOZBZE6Q
- 99GLVNTDFA
How to Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile
To redeem codes in PUBG Mobile, follow our step-by-step guide below:
- Open PUBG Mobile on your device.
- Tap your avatar icon to open the Data window.
- Copy your UID in the basic info section.
- Go to the Redemption Center.
- Paste your UID in the Character ID text field.
- Input the code in the Redemption code text box.
- Complete the captcha to get verified.
- Press Redeem and claim the rewards.
