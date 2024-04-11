PUBG Mobile Codes (April 2024)

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale mobile game where your survival skills are the key. You parachute into the arena, scavenging for weapons and equipment while avoiding getting shot by enemy players. Redeem PUBG Mobile codes, and you’ll get Challenge Points for tier protection, Vouchers, and more!

All PUBG Mobile Codes List

Active PUBG Mobile Codes

CLPOZEZVEG : Use for 20 Challenge Points

: Use for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZBZ6JE : Use for 20 Challenge Points

: Use for 20 Challenge Points CMCKZBZBAW : Use for the Sea Breeze Myth Voucher

: Use for the Sea Breeze Myth Voucher CLHFZFZ7VE : Use for 20 Challenge Points

: Use for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZCZTVW : Use for 20 Challenge Points

: Use for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZFZ56S : Use for 20 Challenge Points

: Use for 20 Challenge Points CLPOZDZ6PP: Use for 20 Challenge Points

Expired PUBG Mobile Codes

BPHEZDZV9G

150NEWUPDATE

BAPPZEZMTB

20230321

WINTERHOLIDAY

DKJU10GTDSM

WINTERCARNIVAL15

DKJU8LMBPY

GPHZDBTFZM24U

R3HABPUBGM

EBGURMTDOKS

BPRNZBNZH7B

BBKTZEZET3

PUBGMOBILENP

MIDASBUY

PUBGMSANSLI

BNBEZBZECU

BBKTZEZET3

UCBYSD800

UKUZBZGWF

CRCLFLV1RWS

DKJU10GTDSM

EBGURMTDOKS

E4ERQA3QF6

BIFOZBZE6Q

99GLVNTDFA

How to Redeem Codes in PUBG Mobile

To redeem codes in PUBG Mobile, follow our step-by-step guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open PUBG Mobile on your device. Tap your avatar icon to open the Data window. Copy your UID in the basic info section. Go to the Redemption Center. Paste your UID in the Character ID text field. Input the code in the Redemption code text box. Complete the captcha to get verified. Press Redeem and claim the rewards.

