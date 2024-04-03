Suvivor.io Codes (April 2024)

Did you already beat Vampire Survivor and Brotato a million times? Well, it’s time for a new survival game—a challenging title with adorable minimalistic aesthetics and a plethora of items and weapons. You might not get all the new shiny things, so Survivor.io codes will help you out.
Survivor.io Codes (Working)
- tiktokup: Use for Gems and Energy (New)
- Equinox: Use for Gems and Energy (New)
- topsurvivor: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins
- LUCKY2024: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin
Survivor.io Codes (Expired)
- namin1004
- dinter888
- orange0818
- stanley234
- et1231777
- akaoni1207
- dinter001
- oni666
- crazyface777
- 40shuteye
- stanley888
- yesranger666
- dinter777
- scsc777
- SEPDEWS
- SURVIVOR2301
- LNY2023
- LUCKY2023
- XMAS2022IO
- 20Thanksgiving22
- mapleleaves
- halloween31
- pumpkin
- HeatNow
- TW10000VIP888
- MOONCAKE
- 11survivorio08
- survivorio811
- survivor11
- 811survivorio
- survivoriotop1
- no1zombie
- beryl41
- minorcold
- 20christmas23
- HeatNow
- googlebest2023
- thanksturkey23
- anniversary
- snowdonia
- gogohalloween
- frostfall
- autumnsport
- FallBreeze
- obon2023
- Autumn88
- deepsea2023
- GreaterHeat
- tanabata
- summerday
- GraininEar
- SEPDEWS
- tangtanggpkr
- PlantNow
- 2023Spring
- kakao10gift
- SpringArbor
- DADA5000DC
- survivor11
- 20challenge23
- LOVE2023
- COMEBACK
- CHRISTMAS
- MajorCold
- anniversary
- dadasurvivor
- AwekeningNow
- 2024LNY
How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io
To redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our easy guide below:
- Open Survivor.io on your device.
- Click on the avatar icon in the top-left corner.
- Copy the Player ID.
- Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page.
- Paste the copied ID in the top text box.
- Enter the redemption code in the Rewards Code text box.
- Solve the Verification Code captcha.
- Click Redeem and receive your free rewards!
