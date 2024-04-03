Suvivor.io Codes (April 2024)

Did you already beat Vampire Survivor and Brotato a million times? Well, it’s time for a new survival game—a challenging title with adorable minimalistic aesthetics and a plethora of items and weapons. You might not get all the new shiny things, so Survivor.io codes will help you out.

Recommended Videos

Survivor.io Codes (Working)

tiktokup : Use for Gems and Energy (New)

: Use for Gems and Energy Equinox : Use for Gems and Energy (New)

: Use for Gems and Energy topsurvivor : Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins

: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins LUCKY2024: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

Survivor.io Codes (Expired)

namin1004

dinter888

orange0818

stanley234

et1231777

akaoni1207

dinter001

oni666

crazyface777

40shuteye

stanley888

yesranger666

dinter777

scsc777

SEPDEWS

SURVIVOR2301

LNY2023

LUCKY2023

XMAS2022IO

20Thanksgiving22

mapleleaves

halloween31

pumpkin

HeatNow

TW10000VIP888

MOONCAKE

11survivorio08

survivorio811

survivor11

811survivorio

survivoriotop1

no1zombie

beryl41

minorcold

20christmas23

HeatNow

googlebest2023

thanksturkey23

anniversary

snowdonia

gogohalloween

frostfall

autumnsport

FallBreeze

obon2023

Autumn88

deepsea2023

GreaterHeat

tanabata

summerday

GraininEar

SEPDEWS

tangtanggpkr

PlantNow

2023Spring

kakao10gift

SpringArbor

DADA5000DC

survivor11

20challenge23

LOVE2023

COMEBACK

CHRISTMAS

MajorCold

anniversary

dadasurvivor

AwekeningNow

2024LNY

Related: AFK Journey Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io

To redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Survivor.io on your device. Click on the avatar icon in the top-left corner. Copy the Player ID. Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page. Paste the copied ID in the top text box. Enter the redemption code in the Rewards Code text box. Solve the Verification Code captcha. Click Redeem and receive your free rewards!

If you want to play more popular mobile games with freebies, check out our Solo Leveling: Arise Codes and Monster Never Cry Codes articles, too!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more