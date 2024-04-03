Category:
Codes
Video Games

Suvivor.io Codes (April 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Published: Apr 3, 2024 05:56 am
Survivor.io official art
Image via Habby

Did you already beat Vampire Survivor and Brotato a million times? Well, it’s time for a new survival game—a challenging title with adorable minimalistic aesthetics and a plethora of items and weapons. You might not get all the new shiny things, so Survivor.io codes will help you out.

Survivor.io Codes (Working)

  • tiktokup: Use for Gems and Energy (New)
  • Equinox: Use for Gems and Energy (New)
  • topsurvivor: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 3 Revival Coins
  • LUCKY2024: Use for 200 Gems, 10 Energy, and 1 Revival Coin

Survivor.io Codes (Expired)

  • namin1004
  • dinter888
  • orange0818
  • stanley234
  • et1231777
  • akaoni1207
  • dinter001
  • oni666
  • crazyface777
  • 40shuteye
  • stanley888
  • yesranger666
  • dinter777
  • scsc777
  • SEPDEWS
  • SURVIVOR2301
  • LNY2023
  • LUCKY2023
  • XMAS2022IO
  • 20Thanksgiving22
  • mapleleaves
  • halloween31
  • pumpkin
  • HeatNow
  • TW10000VIP888
  • MOONCAKE
  • 11survivorio08
  • survivorio811
  • survivor11
  • 811survivorio
  • survivoriotop1
  • no1zombie
  • beryl41
  • minorcold
  • 20christmas23
  • HeatNow
  • googlebest2023
  • thanksturkey23
  • anniversary
  • snowdonia
  • gogohalloween
  • frostfall
  • autumnsport
  • FallBreeze
  • obon2023
  • Autumn88
  • deepsea2023
  • GreaterHeat
  • tanabata
  • summerday
  • GraininEar
  • SEPDEWS
  • tangtanggpkr
  • PlantNow
  • 2023Spring
  • kakao10gift
  • SpringArbor
  • DADA5000DC
  • survivor11
  • 20challenge23
  • LOVE2023
  • COMEBACK
  • CHRISTMAS
  • MajorCold
  • anniversary
  • dadasurvivor
  • AwekeningNow
  • 2024LNY

How to Redeem Codes in Survivor.io

To redeem codes for Survivor.io (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our easy guide below:

Survivor.io Code Redemption System
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Survivor.io on your device.
  2. Click on the avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Copy the Player ID.
  4. Go to the Survivor.io Gift Code page.
  5. Paste the copied ID in the top text box.
  6. Enter the redemption code in the Rewards Code text box.
  7. Solve the Verification Code captcha.
  8. Click Redeem and receive your free rewards!

If you want to play more popular mobile games with freebies, check out our Solo Leveling: Arise Codes and Monster Never Cry Codes articles, too!

