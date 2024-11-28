King Arthur Legends Rise Codes (November 2024)

Updated November 28, 2024 We added new codes!

King Arthur will never let evil destroy Camelot, not for as long as he lives. This battle won’t be fought alone, as other heroes will join in to help restore the kingdom to its old glory. Evil must disappear in King Arthur Legends Rise, so prepare your blade and fight.

As a king, you must use King Arthur Legends Rise codes to become strong enough to conquer all monsters. Acquire summoning tickets and other handy goodies that will grant you the dream team for each boss fight. Now it’s time to turn away from monsters and face the barbarians, and you may only enter the battle after you redeem the codes from our list of Age of Empires Mobile Codes.

All King Arthur Legends Rise Codes List

Active King Arthur Legends Rise Codes

LEGENDSRISEDOWNLOAD : Use for x100 Free Crystals (New)

: Use for x100 Free Crystals Joinkingarthur : Use for x5 Special Summon Tickets and x100k Gold (New)

: Use for x5 Special Summon Tickets and x100k Gold KINGARTHURPC: Use for x3 Normal Summon Tickets (New)

Expired King Arthur Legends Rise Codes

There are currently no expired King Arthur Legends Rise codes.

How to Redeem Codes in King Arthur Legends Rise

The steps for redeeming King Arthur Legends Rise codes in-game are below if you’re not claiming goodies from the Netmarble Coupon Event site:

Run King Arthur Legends Rise on your device. Press the avatar icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Press the Enter Coupon button in the account game settings. Enter a code into the textbox. Hit the Use button and confirm that you want to use the code to get goodies in your in-game mail.

How to Get More King Arthur Legends Rise Codes

You can browse platforms like the King Arthur Legends Rise Discord, YouTube (@PlayKingArthur), King Arthur Legends Rise Facebook, and the X account (@PlayKingArthur) for more King Arthur Legends Rise codes. However, there’s no point wasting your time when you can bookmark this article and see all the codes on our list.

Why Are My King Arthur Legends Rise Codes Not Working?

Spelling mistakes are the most common reason why King Arthur Legends Rise codes usually don’t work, so always double-check a code before you hit the Use button. Ensure that you don’t make any mistakes by copying/pasting the codes. If you’re still not receiving goodies, then you’ve likely discovered an outdated code, which you should immediately tell us so that we can update our article.

What is King Arthur Legends Rise?

Restore your kingdom of Camelot in King Arthur Legends Rise by defeating monsters and other mythical bosses in epic turn-based battles. This RPG experience involves lots of exploring, fighting, and gear crafting for you and your team of mighty heroes.

