Age of Empires Mobile Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 18, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The barbarians want to bring the empires to ruins, and you must stop them in Age of Empires Mobile. Gather some of the greatest heroes in history, like King Arthur and Tribhuwana, and battle to protect innocent lives who deserve mercy while punishing those who bring chaos to this world.

You shall claim endless victories once you redeem the Age of Empires Mobile codes. Gather Empire Coins, Skill Points, and Recruitment Tokens to upgrade your army and find new allies to join the battlefield. Since you enjoy strategic war games, you should try out another thrilling battle experience and use codes from our Warhammer Tacticus Codes list to get free goodies.

All Age of Empires Mobile Codes List

Active Age of Empires Mobile Codes

kingofaoem : Use for x400 Empire Coins, x3 Lvl. 4 XP Tome, and x200 Skill Points (New)

: Use for x400 Empire Coins, x3 Lvl. 4 XP Tome, and x200 Skill Points aoemkr1017 : Use for a Blooming Hibiscus Frame (New)

: Use for a Blooming Hibiscus Frame aoemgl: Use for x10 Legendary Arrival Recruitment Tokens (New)

Expired Age of Empires Mobile Codes

aoem10days

aoemgloballaunch1017

aoemobilelaunch1017

aoemlaunchshow1017

Related: EverChest Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Age of Empires Mobile

Once you finish the tutorial and prove your worth as a warrior, you can follow our guide below and learn how to use Age of Empires Mobile codes:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Age of Empires Mobile on your device. Finish the tutorial. Tap your avatar icon in the top-left corner and go into the settings. Open the Gift Redemption tab. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Exchange to obtain goodies in your in-game mail.

Age of Empires Wiki Link

Learn about the civilizations and various vital events via the Age of Empires Mobile Wiki. There, you can also see which historical heroes are featured in this experience and which of them are the perfect allies to recruit for your team of warriors. This game is about strategy, and this Wiki has the perfect starter guide to help you navigate the brutal wars.

Why Are My Age of Empires Mobile Codes Not Working?

You’re likely experiencing issues with Age of Empires Mobile codes because of typos. It’s especially difficult to type out codes on a mobile device, so mistakes happen fairly easily. That’s why it’s better to copy and paste codes from our article into the game.

Spelling mistakes aren’t the only reason why you could be struggling—codes also expire after a while. For that reason, make sure you redeem them as quickly as possible to avoid missing out on awesome freebies.

What Is Age of Empires Mobile?

Age of Empires Mobile is a captivating mobile game that immerses players in historical warfare. Your enemies are the barbarians who pillage villages and destroy innocent lives. To stop them, you must gather allies, which are famous historical heroes and rulers, and train them before each battle. Rebuild cities and bring new life to the ruined towns, gathering food and other materials necessary for survival.

There are countless other goodies you can claim by using codes from our lists of Mu Monarch SEA Codes and AFK Journey Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy