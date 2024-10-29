Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 29, 2024: We added new codes!

Yet another tale where you get to be the hero and save the world. Cliché, if you ask me, but at least Mini Heroes: Magic Throne is an idle game, so you can sit back and get a snack while the heroes do all the work.

As expected, there are also Mini Heroes: Magic Throne codes you can use to get freebies. These items will be essential for recruiting new heroes, upgrading the ones you already have, and getting that sweet EXP. If you want a game that has actual comedy in lore and cute girls, then check out our list of Pixel Overlord Codes and enjoy this pixelated masterpiece.

All Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes List

Active Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes

FB7777 : Use for x200 Diamonds, a Recruit Scroll, and a Hero’s EXP Pack (2 hours) (New)

: Use for x200 Diamonds, a Recruit Scroll, and a Hero’s EXP Pack (2 hours) MARS777 : Use for x200 Diamonds, x10 Rare Minted Coins, x3 Hero’s EXP Packs (2 hours), and x5 Mythic Hero Fragments (New)

: Use for x200 Diamonds, x10 Rare Minted Coins, x3 Hero’s EXP Packs (2 hours), and x5 Mythic Hero Fragments PLG9VT: Use for x288 Diamonds, x1 Recruit Scroll, and x1 Gold Coin Pack (12h) (New)

Expired Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes

STYUH3

YGUB7D

MB8EDS

IGOE8D

YGDBG2

MIDAUT

JBUF2D

12C82GQ8

NYG5DS

WVX8ZF

PMB8FD

UG7DBQ

WA7DXW

OGUD4Y

MB8DWD

BUY7DS

How to Redeem Codes for Mini Heroes Magic Throne

To redeem Mini Heroes: Magic Throne codes (available on Google Play and App Store), follow the steps below:

Run Mini Heroes: Magic Throne on your device. Finish the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time. Press the menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap the cogwheel button to open the settings. Open the redemption tab. Enter a code into the text box. Hit Redeem to claim goodies.

How to Get More Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes

If you’re struggling to find the official social media platforms dedicated to Mini Heroes: Magic Throne, don’t worry because we have the links to the Mini Heroes: Magic Throne Facebook and Mini Heroes: Magic Throne Discord right here.

However, looking for codes on these platforms can take a lot of time. We advise you to bookmark this list before you leave and revisit the article occasionally to find all the codes more quickly.

Why Are My Mini Heroes Magic Throne Codes Not Working?

When you type Mini Heroes: Magic Throne codes into the textbox, you always have to make sure you did so correctly. Paying attention to your spelling can be exhausting, especially when you use a mobile keyboard, so copy and paste the codes directly to make your life easier.

If typos aren’t causing problems, then the codes in question no longer work. Running into expired codes is disappointing, so try to claim all freebies as soon as possible. In case you stumble upon a non-working code on our list, inform us about it so we can update the article accordingly.

What Is Mini Heroes Magic Throne?

Mini Heroes: Magic Throne is yet another adventurous mobile game where you play as a hero. This time, you must protect the world of Valoria from the evil sorcerer who wishes to conquer it. Assemble your squad and level them up as you destroy your foes and claim the loot that’s rightfully yours.

