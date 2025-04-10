RoGuessr Codes (April 2025) Claim Free Coins

Updated: April 10, 2025 Added new codes!

‘It’s a small world’ is a saying used by those who haven’t played GeoGuessr, but RoGuessr codes can help make it just a little bit smaller. Don’t worry; RoGuessr won’t make you guess the exact street based on a pedestrian’s shopping bag or coffee mug, making things a little easier.

Still, it’s not just about finding an approximate location but always being a mile closer than the next player. Most of the time, you can only rely on your geographical knowledge. With RoGuesser codes, you’ll earn enough coins to spice things up by buying power-ups, which can hinder your opponents and help you guess with pinpoint accuracy. Once you’ve successfully turned into a walking atlas, visit our Math Answer or Die Codes guide and grab some freebies to help you become the top math whizz in Roblox.

All RoGuessr Codes List

Working RoGuessr Codes

3KL1KEZ : Use for 75 Coins (New)

: Use for 75 Coins Blibstar : Use for 100 Coins (New)

: Use for 100 Coins drygmy: Use for 100 Coins (New)

Expired RoGuessr Codes

2KL1KEZ

How to Redeem Codes in RoGuessr

If you can guess which country the Great Wall of China is in, you can learn how to redeem RoGuessr codes. All you have to do is:

Launch RoGuessr on Roblox. Press the Shop button (1) on the left side of the screen. Press the Codes tab (2) at the top of the Shop window. Type in a code into the Enter code here text box (3). Press Redeem (4) to collect your freebies.

How to Get More RoGuessr Codes

The developers usually post new codes in the Games With Aura Roblox group and the RoGuessr Discord server, along with update announcements and other game-related news. If you don’t want to keep the socials open 24/7 in order to get new codes, there’s an easier alternative. Bookmark this article, and you’ll find fresh codes on our list at any time.

Why Are My RoGuessr Codes Not Working?

A misplaced uppercase or lowercase letter will easily make your RoGuessr code not work, along with other types of writing errors. If you’re struggling to claim rewards via codes, pay extra attention to each letter, number, and symbol, and make sure that your codes are still active so that you can redeem them. Better yet, copy one of the codes from our active list, paste it directly into the game, hit the Redeem button, and voila!

What Is RoGuessr?

RoGuessr is the Roblox developers’ take on the popular GeoGuessr browser and mobile game. The game consists of five rounds, with each round starting off with players being given a real-world landmark or place. Afterward, players try to guess the correct location, with the winner being the one who placed the pin closest to the right area.

However, the further your guess is from the location, the more health you lose. Once your health bar is depleted, you’re out of the game. You can earn coins after each round, as well as by collecting scattered coins across the map in between rounds. Afterward, you can spend your coins on purchasing power-ups, such as revealing other players’ guesses, increasing round duration, or receiving a hint.

