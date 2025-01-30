Who’s Lying Codes (January 2025)

Updated: January 30, 2025 Added a new code.

Recommended Videos

What does your intuition tell you? Who’s Lying, and who has been telling the truth all along? As an investigator, you will receive a secret word, and your task is to describe it without being specific, as anyone could be a liar. The goal is simple: identify the imposter and eliminate them!

Identifying the imposter might be easier if you’re sitting in a comfy chair. To purchase your favorite one, you’ll need Coins, and the easiest way to get them is by redeeming Who’s Lying codes. If you’re interested in a similar game where you can also obtain freebies, visit our list of Imposters and Roles codes.

All Who’s Lying Codes List

Who’s Lying Codes (Working)

LYING : Use for Coins (New)

: Use for Coins SECRET28 : Use for Coins

: Use for Coins SUS : Use for Coins

: Use for Coins GUESS: Use for Coins

Who’s Lying Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Who’s Lying? codes right now.

Related: Spindown Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Who’s Lying

Redeeming Who’s Lying codes for Coins is easy if you follow these steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Who’s Lying in Roblox. Click the Shop icon on the right side of your screen. Choose the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Insert a code into the Enter Code text box. Hit the Redeem button and claim your rewards.

How to Get More Who’s Lying Codes

Bookmark this page (CTRL+D) and check back often if you want to grab the latest Who’s Lying codes because we do our best to find them all and place them here for easy access.

If you want to expand your knowledge of the game or find out more about potential special events, visit the developer’s social media channels like the Who’s Sus? Roblox group or the Who’s SUS? Discord server.

Why Are My Who’s Lying Codes Not Working?

Who’s Lying codes usually contain both letters and numbers, and that’s why it’s fairly easy to make a typo when entering them. The best way to avoid unnecessary spelling issues is to copy codes from our list and paste them straight into the game. Also, try redeeming them as soon as possible since developers can take them down after just a few days.

What Is Who’s Lying?

Who’s Lying is a Roblox detective game in which players must find out who’s honest and who is lying. Before each round, everyone gets a role, and some players have to trick others to avoid elimination. Ask questions, pay attention to what people say, and vote out the liars before they get a chance to win. However, if you have to lie, try to be innovative and a bit sneaky.

Looking for codes in more titles? If your answer is yes, head over to our articles on Spin 4 Free UGC codes and Anime Roulette codes and get amazing freebies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy