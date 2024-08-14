Spindown in-game screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Video Games
Spindown Codes (August 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Aug 14, 2024 05:37 am

Updated: August 14, 2024

Added a new code!

Inspired by the wildly popular Buckshot Roulette, Spindown features an altered version of the infamous Russian roulette game where you test your luck against the dealer in a lethal game of chance. Spin the barrel, hope for the best, and redeem Spindown codes to get cool skins!

All Spindown Codes List

Active Spindown Codes

  • 100kvisits: Use for 50 Chips (New)

Expired Spindown Codes

  • There are currently no expired Spindown codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Spindown

Follow along as we guide you through the code redemption process in Spindown:

Instructions on how to redeem Spindown codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Join the Mega Drive Roblox group and like the game.
  2. Launch Spindown in Roblox.
  3. Click the Codes icon (1) on the left.
  4. Input a code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  5. Click the Submit button (3) to claim your rewards.

For more rewards in similar luck-based titles, check out our lists of Admin RNG codes and Spin 4 Free UGC codes and collect more cool freebies.

