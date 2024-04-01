Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)

Shakes and Fidget is an addictive RPG title where you complete quests you start at the Tavern, show off your skills before other players in the Arena, or delve into dangerous dungeons. Your goal is to gain coins, items, and experience, which you’ll do faster using Shakes and Fidget codes.

All Shakes and Fidget Codes List

Active Shakes and Fidget Codes

UGTFOOLD : Use for rewards (New)

: Use for rewards ZSOMBEY-S8R2 : Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC

: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC PROTEX-V9L3 : Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC

: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC DOMCAOFFICIAL-W4D8 : Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC

: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC N3UTR4L-T2A8 : Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC

: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC FUSION22 : Use for rewards (only works on old fusion servers)

: Use for rewards (only works on old fusion servers) DISCORDANNIVERSARY5: Use for rewards

Expired Shakes and Fidget Codes

STPATRICK

ZSOMBEYHD-EU6

HUNRIZZLE-EU6

EZEKIAHFR-EU6

PROTEX-EU6

PROTEX-EU8

RUDI361-EU8

RAJMOND-EU8

MOZONE-EU6

IDIOTA-EU6

4_ADVENT_23

DERAPHIN-EU6

DOMCAOFFICIAL-EU8

ZSOMBEY-BS2E

N3UTR4L-EU6

How to Redeem Codes in Shakes and Fidget

Redeeming Shakes and Fidget codes is a simple process if you know where to look. Check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Shakes and Fidget on your device. Pick a class and create your character. Use the cross-like button to open the Dealer’s menu. Scroll down and tap the Cash Coupon tab. Enter a code into the empty field. Use the Give Me The Bonus button to grab your freebies.

