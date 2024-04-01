Category:
Shakes and Fidget Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 1, 2024



Shakes and Fidget is an addictive RPG title where you complete quests you start at the Tavern, show off your skills before other players in the Arena, or delve into dangerous dungeons. Your goal is to gain coins, items, and experience, which you’ll do faster using Shakes and Fidget codes.

All Shakes and Fidget Codes List

Active Shakes and Fidget Codes

  • UGTFOOLD: Use for rewards (New)
  • ZSOMBEY-S8R2: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC
  • PROTEX-V9L3: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC
  • DOMCAOFFICIAL-W4D8: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC
  • N3UTR4L-T2A8: Use for 25 Shrooms and 125 LC
  • FUSION22: Use for rewards (only works on old fusion servers)
  • DISCORDANNIVERSARY5: Use for rewards

Expired Shakes and Fidget Codes

  • STPATRICK
  • ZSOMBEYHD-EU6
  • HUNRIZZLE-EU6
  • EZEKIAHFR-EU6
  • PROTEX-EU6
  • PROTEX-EU8
  • RUDI361-EU8
  • RAJMOND-EU8
  • MOZONE-EU6
  • IDIOTA-EU6
  • 4_ADVENT_23
  • DERAPHIN-EU6
  • DOMCAOFFICIAL-EU8
  • ZSOMBEY-BS2E
  • N3UTR4L-EU6

How to Redeem Codes in Shakes and Fidget

Redeeming Shakes and Fidget codes is a simple process if you know where to look. Check out our guide below:



  1. Launch Shakes and Fidget on your device.
  2. Pick a class and create your character.
  3. Use the cross-like button to open the Dealer’s menu.
  4. Scroll down and tap the Cash Coupon tab.
  5. Enter a code into the empty field.
  6. Use the Give Me The Bonus button to grab your freebies.

If you’re looking for codes for similar games, check out our articles on Pixel Heroes codes and Monster Never Cry codes and grab all the free rewards in those titles, too!

