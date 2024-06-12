World Zero Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 12, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Dive into one of Roblox’s biggest fantasy adventure games and explore its many dungeons and open-world areas for unforgettable experiences—alone or with your friends. Play as different classes, fight challenging enemies and bosses, summon adorable pets, complete exciting quests, and use World Zero codes if you’re in trouble!

All World Zero Codes List

World Zero Codes (Active)

PRIDEFUL : Use for a Rainbow Title

: Use for a Rainbow Title 750KLIKES: Use for 150 Crystals

World Zero Codes (Expired)

PEPPERMINT

APRILFOOLS

700KLIKES

TIKI

100MILPARTY

CRYSTALSPLEASE

Festive

650KLIKES

GRAND

600KLIKES

PRIDE

675KLIKES

WEEKLYQUEST

625KLIKES

JOLLY

HAPPYNEWYEAR

HOLIDAY2021

725KLIKES

WEEKLYBUG

ICEBREAKER

WORLD10

BLUEGREENRED

SEASON7

300MIL

PETREVAMP

HYPEWORLD8

NEWLEAF

FAVMILLION

PRESENTPLS

HARVEST

How to Redeem Codes in World Zero

To redeem World Zero codes, you need to follow the steps listed below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run World Zero in Roblox. Choose a class (if you haven’t done so already). Press the Tab key on your keyboard to expand the menu on the right. Click on Rewards. Use the Enter code field to input an active code. Click on Redeem to grab your free goodies.

If you love immersing yourself in Roblox fantasy titles, check out our lists of Anime Fantasy Simulator codes and Anime Realms Simulator codes and reap all the free rewards before they’re gone!

