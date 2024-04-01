Legend of Mushroom Codes (April 2024)

Venture into the adorable mushroom world and protect it from foes in Legend of Mushroom. Watch your little shroom warrior defeat monsters like orcs, skeletons, and other dangers lurking around every corner. Boost your hero by getting Coupons, Gold, and other goodies with Legend of Mushroom codes!

Recommended Videos

All Legend of Mushroom Codes List

Active Legend of Mushroom Codes

hlwJtg : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons THANKYOU : Use for x50 Diamonds, x20 Pal Coupons, x20 Skill Coupons, and x10 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x20 Pal Coupons, x20 Skill Coupons, and x10 Speedup Coupons GATLING : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons ,and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons ,and x5 Speedup Coupons CREATOR : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons TOPMUSH : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons BUNNY : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons LOM2024 : Use for x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, x1,000 Gold, and x50 Diamonds

: Use for x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, x1,000 Gold, and x50 Diamonds LOM1777 : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold LOM7777 : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold LOMVIP : Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons

: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons WELCOME: Use for x200 Diamonds, x20 Skill Coupons, x20 Pal Coupons, and x10 Speedup Coupons

Expired Legend of Mushroom Codes

8jIHg4

1XutPJ

Related: Monster Never Cry Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Legend of Mushroom

To redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom (available for iOS and Android users), follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Legend of Mushroom on your device. Tap your avatar icon to open the sidebar. Press your avatar picture again to open your profile. Go into the Redeem Code option. Type the code into the text field. Press Exchange and receive your rewards.

If you want more codes for mobile games, check out our Cookie Run Kingdom Codes & Coupons and Pixel Heroes Codes articles as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more