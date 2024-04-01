Category:
Legend of Mushroom Codes (April 2024)

Venture into the adorable mushroom world and protect it from foes in Legend of Mushroom. Watch your little shroom warrior defeat monsters like orcs, skeletons, and other dangers lurking around every corner. Boost your hero by getting Coupons, Gold, and other goodies with Legend of Mushroom codes!

All Legend of Mushroom Codes List

Active Legend of Mushroom Codes

  • hlwJtg: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons 
  • THANKYOU: Use for x50 Diamonds, x20 Pal Coupons, x20 Skill Coupons, and x10 Speedup Coupons
  • GATLING: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons ,and x5 Speedup Coupons
  • CREATOR: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons
  • TOPMUSH: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons
  • BUNNY: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons
  • LOM2024: Use for x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, x1,000 Gold, and x50 Diamonds
  • LOM1777: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold
  • LOM7777: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x1,000 Gold
  • LOMVIP: Use for x50 Diamonds, x10 Skill Coupons, x10 Pal Coupons, and x5 Speedup Coupons
  • WELCOME: Use for x200 Diamonds, x20 Skill Coupons, x20 Pal Coupons, and x10 Speedup Coupons

Expired Legend of Mushroom Codes

  • 8jIHg4
  • 1XutPJ

How to Redeem Codes in Legend of Mushroom

To redeem codes in Legend of Mushroom (available for iOS and Android users), follow our guide below:

  1. Open Legend of Mushroom on your device.
  2. Tap your avatar icon to open the sidebar.
  3. Press your avatar picture again to open your profile.
  4. Go into the Redeem Code option.
  5. Type the code into the text field.
  6. Press Exchange and receive your rewards.

If you want more codes for mobile games, check out our Cookie Run Kingdom Codes & Coupons and Pixel Heroes Codes articles as well. 

