Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 21, 2024 06:20 am

Updated May 21, 2024

We found new codes!

Anime Realms Simulator is a combat game you’ll enjoy if you like to explore and collect anime heroes. Rank up and gather Yen to unlock new champions who will battle in your team. If you want to unlock new islands and heroes, use Anime Realms Simulator codes for a boost! 

All Anime Realms Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Realms Simulator Codes

  • RELEASE: Use for x400 Gems
  • DobbiyBlox: Use for x850 Gems

Expired Anime Realms Simulator Codes

  • iloveyouguys
  • sorryforshutdowns3
  • sorryforshutdowns850

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Realms Simulator

Our tutorial will help you redeem Anime Realms Simulator codes in no time—take a look at the steps below: 

  1. Launch Anime Realms Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Press the blue bird icon on the left to open the redemption box.
  3. Enter the code into the text area.
  4. Hit Redeem to obtain prizes.

You can check out more articles with codes for Roblox games on The Escapist. We recommend Anime Dreams Simulator Codes and Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes, but feel free to explore at will! 

Read Article Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Zombie.io official game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie.io Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 21, 2024
Read Article Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Unknown RNG promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Unknown RNG Codes (May 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic May 21, 2024
Read Article Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Attack on Titan Revolution promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 21, 2024
