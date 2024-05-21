Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 21, 2024
Anime Realms Simulator is a combat game you’ll enjoy if you like to explore and collect anime heroes. Rank up and gather Yen to unlock new champions who will battle in your team. If you want to unlock new islands and heroes, use Anime Realms Simulator codes for a boost!
All Anime Realms Simulator Codes List
Active Anime Realms Simulator Codes
- RELEASE: Use for x400 Gems
- DobbiyBlox: Use for x850 Gems
Expired Anime Realms Simulator Codesshow more
- iloveyouguys
- sorryforshutdowns3
- sorryforshutdowns850
How to Redeem Codes for Anime Realms Simulator
Our tutorial will help you redeem Anime Realms Simulator codes in no time—take a look at the steps below:
- Launch Anime Realms Simulator in Roblox.
- Press the blue bird icon on the left to open the redemption box.
- Enter the code into the text area.
- Hit Redeem to obtain prizes.
