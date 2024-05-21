Anime Realms Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 21, 2024 We found new codes!

Anime Realms Simulator is a combat game you’ll enjoy if you like to explore and collect anime heroes. Rank up and gather Yen to unlock new champions who will battle in your team. If you want to unlock new islands and heroes, use Anime Realms Simulator codes for a boost!

All Anime Realms Simulator Codes List

Active Anime Realms Simulator Codes

RELEASE : Use for x400 Gems

: Use for x400 Gems DobbiyBlox: Use for x850 Gems

How to Redeem Codes for Anime Realms Simulator

Our tutorial will help you redeem Anime Realms Simulator codes in no time—take a look at the steps below:

Launch Anime Realms Simulator in Roblox. Press the blue bird icon on the left to open the redemption box. Enter the code into the text area. Hit Redeem to obtain prizes.

You can check out more articles with codes for Roblox games on The Escapist. We recommend Anime Dreams Simulator Codes and Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes, but feel free to explore at will!

