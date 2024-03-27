Category:
Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Anime Combats Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Prepare for intense combat alongside your favorite anime characters as pets in Anime Combats Simulator! Fight hard, collect wins, hatch eggs to get pets, and travel to new worlds. If you find yourself in trouble, Anime Combats Simulator codes are here to give you the push you need.

All Anime Combats Simulator Codes List

Anime Combats Simulator Codes (Working)

  • DUAL: Use for a Free Trial for the 2nd Sword Slot
  • Booroboroboro: Use for a free Rainbow Pet
  • 500k: Use for x2 Trophies Boost
  • BETA: Use for x1 Luck Boost

Anime Combats Simulator Codes (Expired)

  • TY<3

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Combats Simulator

Redeeming Anime Combats Simulator codes requires a couple of steps—follow our guide below:

Redeeming Anime Combats Simulator codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Anime Combats Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click on the ABX Codes button on the right side of the screen.
  3. Input a code into the Enter Code Here field.
  4. Click on Redeem to get your free stuff!

If you’re looking for codes for similar Roblox titles, we suggest you check out our articles on Anime Dimensions Simulator codes and Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) codes and grab all the free rewards those games have to offer!

Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.