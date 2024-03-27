Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)

Prepare for intense combat alongside your favorite anime characters as pets in Anime Combats Simulator! Fight hard, collect wins, hatch eggs to get pets, and travel to new worlds. If you find yourself in trouble, Anime Combats Simulator codes are here to give you the push you need.

All Anime Combats Simulator Codes List

Anime Combats Simulator Codes (Working)

DUAL : Use for a Free Trial for the 2nd Sword Slot

: Use for a Free Trial for the 2nd Sword Slot Booroboroboro : Use for a free Rainbow Pet

: Use for a free Rainbow Pet 500k : Use for x2 Trophies Boost

: Use for x2 Trophies Boost BETA: Use for x1 Luck Boost

Anime Combats Simulator Codes (Expired)

TY<3

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Combats Simulator

Redeeming Anime Combats Simulator codes requires a couple of steps—follow our guide below:

Run Anime Combats Simulator in Roblox. Click on the ABX Codes button on the right side of the screen. Input a code into the Enter Code Here field. Click on Redeem to get your free stuff!

