Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes (February 2024)

Anime Fighters Simulator is a Roblox RPG with tons of anime-inspired worlds, exploration and battle elements, and engaging gameplay. Upgrade your fighters by defeating various NPCs and bosses, build your perfect team of heroes, and climb to the top of the leaderboard with a bit of help from AFS codes!

All Anime Fighters Simulator Codes List

Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (Working)

Update57! : Use for 3 Shiny Boosts (New)

: Use for 3 Shiny Boosts BossStudioLoyals : Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 3 Passive Tokens (New)

: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 3 Passive Tokens SorryForBugs : Use for 2 Super Luck Boosts and 2 Super Drops Boosts

: Use for 2 Super Luck Boosts and 2 Super Drops Boosts !Update48! : Use for 2 Boosts and 2 Super Drops

: Use for 2 Boosts and 2 Super Drops TRANSFERS! : Use for rewards (NORMAL)

: Use for rewards (NORMAL) VALENTINE : Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Grimoire Tokens, 10 Shiny Boosts, and 10 Passive Luck Boosts

: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Grimoire Tokens, 10 Shiny Boosts, and 10 Passive Luck Boosts RobloxFixed?? : Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts Update44! : Use for 1 Passive Transfer Token

: Use for 1 Passive Transfer Token SHINIES! : Use for rewards (HARDCORE)

: Use for rewards (HARDCORE) !Update46! : Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts 20KWEUP! : Use for 5 Shiny Potions, 5 Passive Luck Boost, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

: Use for 5 Shiny Potions, 5 Passive Luck Boost, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens BuffPatch : Use for 1 Super Time Boost

: Use for 1 Super Time Boost HAPPYHALLOWEEN : Use for 5 Passive Tokens

: Use for 5 Passive Tokens BlastOff2023 : Use for 1 Super Time Boost and 1 Super Luck Boost

: Use for 1 Super Time Boost and 1 Super Luck Boost Update44Released : Use for 1 Super Time Boost

: Use for 1 Super Time Boost AFSComeback : Use for 2 Dungeon Tokens

: Use for 2 Dungeon Tokens BrazilOnTOP : Use for 3 Avatar Coins

: Use for 3 Avatar Coins ZnxCvb9 : Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts (NORMAL); 2 Super Damage Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts (HARDCORE)

: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts (NORMAL); 2 Super Damage Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts (HARDCORE) Update51 : Use for 3 Shiny Boosts

: Use for 3 Shiny Boosts SorryUpdate46! : Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Time Boosts

: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Time Boosts ResetDungeonCD : Use for a free dungeon reset

: Use for a free dungeon reset HappyChristmas! : Use for 2 Shiny Pots, 2 Transfer Tokens, and 2 Grimoire Tokens

: Use for 2 Shiny Pots, 2 Transfer Tokens, and 2 Grimoire Tokens CreationAnniversary : Use for 3 Grimoire Tokens, 2 Transfer Tokens, 3 Super Lucky, and 3 Super Time

: Use for 3 Grimoire Tokens, 2 Transfer Tokens, 3 Super Lucky, and 3 Super Time DungeonCDRESET : Use for a Dungeon Token

: Use for a Dungeon Token 25kPlayers! : Use for 25 Passive Tokens, a Shiny Potion, and a Dungeon Token

: Use for 25 Passive Tokens, a Shiny Potion, and a Dungeon Token Special15K : Use for 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Grimoire Tokens, 50 Winter Passive Tokens, 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, and 3 Shiny Potions

: Use for 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Grimoire Tokens, 50 Winter Passive Tokens, 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, and 3 Shiny Potions !BOSSSTUDIO! : Use for a 15-minute Luck Boost

: Use for a 15-minute Luck Boost SaopauloW : Use for 1 DMG Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Shiny Boost

: Use for 1 DMG Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Shiny Boost Kekeke : Use for 1 Time Boost, 1 Transfer Token, and 1 Drop Boost

: Use for 1 Time Boost, 1 Transfer Token, and 1 Drop Boost Update49 : Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts Pregame_U8zKl : Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens (NORMAL); 2 Shiny Boosts and 2 Super Drop Boosts (HARDCORE)

: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens (NORMAL); 2 Shiny Boosts and 2 Super Drop Boosts (HARDCORE) WinterEvent : Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Clone Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens

: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Clone Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens SuperApology : Use for 6 Passive Transfer Tokens

: Use for 6 Passive Transfer Tokens QOLPatch : Use for 2 Super Time Boost and 2 Super Luck Boost

: Use for 2 Super Time Boost and 2 Super Luck Boost KingIsBack : Use for a 15-min Luck Boost

: Use for a 15-min Luck Boost 1MILLIONLIKES! : Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 1 Super Drop Boost

: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 1 Super Drop Boost AFSComeback? : Use for 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 3 Passive Transfer Tokens

: Use for 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 3 Passive Transfer Tokens CastlevaniaHype : Use for 5 Passive Tokens

: Use for 5 Passive Tokens DelayApology : Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Potions, and 4 Grimoire Tokens

: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Potions, and 4 Grimoire Tokens SubToFminusmic : Use for 2 Shiny Potions

: Use for 2 Shiny Potions AFS2024! : Use for 5 Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Boosts, 3 Super Lucky Boosts, and 5 Grimoire Tokens

: Use for 5 Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Boosts, 3 Super Lucky Boosts, and 5 Grimoire Tokens !Update47! : Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts

: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts UPDATE45! : Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens.

: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens. SorryForDelay!!! : Use for 2 Transfer Tokens

: Use for 2 Transfer Tokens KoroFightersSim! : Use for 4 Shiny Potions, 3 Passive Luck Boost, 3 Grimoire Tokens, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens

: Use for 4 Shiny Potions, 3 Passive Luck Boost, 3 Grimoire Tokens, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens DelayUPD51 : Use for 2 Grimoire Tokens

: Use for 2 Grimoire Tokens DelayedHalloween: Use for 5 Passive Tokens

Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (Expired)

TheHole

ShutdownCode

LuckIsland

IceWastes

2k22

Underworld

Pog400k

Christmas

HeroAcademy

Gold500k

DestinyIsland

NinjaCity

Update42

SpookyIsland

EmptyWorld

AFSAnniversary

Sulley500k

SlayerCorps

Magic100k

DivineColosseum

ChuggaChugga

Craftbug

100kRecord

LandOfGuts

700klikes

SoulAcademy

TimeTravelTokyo

OrcaPrison

Sulley

Ichigoat

Awesome50k

Sulley300k

Yeet250k

CurseHigh

HalfBillion

SlimeyIsland

SorcererEmpire

UpdateDelay

GhoulCity

CrimeIsland

UpdateDelaySad

PassiveBug

AttackOfGiants

520KLIKES

RealDaireb

WorldOfGames

BronzePiece_

EpicCode

UTADROP

PassiveBug2

AlchemyLand

Lucky30k

Pog125k

FashionEmpire

DungeonRefund2

Update41

MegaLikes

800klikes

ManyLikes

SCity

Thanks600k

Almost100k

Update25.3

AFSAnniversary

FlameCity

Sulley100k

ChimeraIsland

FourthOfJuly

Nice200k

DungeonRefund3

ThanksGiving

TicketCode

Thanks900k

VirtualCastle

SuperLikes

NinjaCityRaid

cyclxnee

Super75k

MiniUpdatePog

KingdomFour

PsychicCity

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighters Simulator

Redeeming Anime Fighters Simulator codes is a quick procedure. Just follow our instructions below to get your freebies:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Anime Fighters Simulator on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box. Hit the green button to grab your rewards!

If you want to test your skills in other popular Roblox games, check out our Z Piece Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes articles and grab valuable goodies in those titles here on The Escapist!