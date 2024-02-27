Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes (February 2024)

Anime Fighters Simulator is a Roblox RPG with tons of anime-inspired worlds, exploration and battle elements, and engaging gameplay. Upgrade your fighters by defeating various NPCs and bosses, build your perfect team of heroes, and climb to the top of the leaderboard with a bit of help from AFS codes!
All Anime Fighters Simulator Codes List
Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (Working)
- Update57!: Use for 3 Shiny Boosts (New)
- BossStudioLoyals: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 3 Passive Tokens (New)
- SorryForBugs: Use for 2 Super Luck Boosts and 2 Super Drops Boosts
- !Update48!: Use for 2 Boosts and 2 Super Drops
- TRANSFERS!: Use for rewards (NORMAL)
- VALENTINE: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens, 10 Grimoire Tokens, 10 Shiny Boosts, and 10 Passive Luck Boosts
- RobloxFixed??: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts
- Update44!: Use for 1 Passive Transfer Token
- SHINIES!: Use for rewards (HARDCORE)
- !Update46!: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts
- 20KWEUP!: Use for 5 Shiny Potions, 5 Passive Luck Boost, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens
- BuffPatch: Use for 1 Super Time Boost
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN: Use for 5 Passive Tokens
- BlastOff2023: Use for 1 Super Time Boost and 1 Super Luck Boost
- Update44Released: Use for 1 Super Time Boost
- AFSComeback: Use for 2 Dungeon Tokens
- BrazilOnTOP: Use for 3 Avatar Coins
- ZnxCvb9: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Drop Boosts (NORMAL); 2 Super Damage Boosts and 2 Super Luck Boosts (HARDCORE)
- Update51: Use for 3 Shiny Boosts
- SorryUpdate46!: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 2 Super Time Boosts
- ResetDungeonCD: Use for a free dungeon reset
- HappyChristmas!: Use for 2 Shiny Pots, 2 Transfer Tokens, and 2 Grimoire Tokens
- CreationAnniversary: Use for 3 Grimoire Tokens, 2 Transfer Tokens, 3 Super Lucky, and 3 Super Time
- DungeonCDRESET: Use for a Dungeon Token
- 25kPlayers!: Use for 25 Passive Tokens, a Shiny Potion, and a Dungeon Token
- Special15K: Use for 3 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Grimoire Tokens, 50 Winter Passive Tokens, 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, and 3 Shiny Potions
- !BOSSSTUDIO!: Use for a 15-minute Luck Boost
- SaopauloW: Use for 1 DMG Boost, 1 Luck Boost, and 1 Shiny Boost
- Kekeke: Use for 1 Time Boost, 1 Transfer Token, and 1 Drop Boost
- Update49: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts
- Pregame_U8zKl: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens (NORMAL); 2 Shiny Boosts and 2 Super Drop Boosts (HARDCORE)
- WinterEvent: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Clone Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens
- SuperApology: Use for 6 Passive Transfer Tokens
- QOLPatch: Use for 2 Super Time Boost and 2 Super Luck Boost
- KingIsBack: Use for a 15-min Luck Boost
- 1MILLIONLIKES!: Use for 10 Passive Transfer Tokens and 1 Super Drop Boost
- AFSComeback?: Use for 40 Winter 2023 Passive Tokens, 2 Grimoire Tokens, and 3 Passive Transfer Tokens
- CastlevaniaHype: Use for 5 Passive Tokens
- DelayApology: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Potions, and 4 Grimoire Tokens
- SubToFminusmic: Use for 2 Shiny Potions
- AFS2024!: Use for 5 Transfer Tokens, 5 Shiny Boosts, 3 Super Lucky Boosts, and 5 Grimoire Tokens
- !Update47!: Use for 2 Passive Transfer Tokens, 2 Super Drop Boosts, and 2 Super Time Boosts
- UPDATE45!: Use for 5 Passive Transfer Tokens.
- SorryForDelay!!!: Use for 2 Transfer Tokens
- KoroFightersSim!: Use for 4 Shiny Potions, 3 Passive Luck Boost, 3 Grimoire Tokens, and 5 Passive Transfer Tokens
- DelayUPD51: Use for 2 Grimoire Tokens
- DelayedHalloween: Use for 5 Passive Tokens
Anime Fighters Simulator Codes (Expired)
- TheHole
- ShutdownCode
- LuckIsland
- IceWastes
- 2k22
- Underworld
- Pog400k
- Christmas
- HeroAcademy
- Gold500k
- DestinyIsland
- NinjaCity
- Update42
- SpookyIsland
- EmptyWorld
- AFSAnniversary
- Sulley500k
- SlayerCorps
- Magic100k
- DivineColosseum
- ChuggaChugga
- Craftbug
- 100kRecord
- LandOfGuts
- 700klikes
- SoulAcademy
- TimeTravelTokyo
- OrcaPrison
- Sulley
- Ichigoat
- Awesome50k
- Sulley300k
- Yeet250k
- CurseHigh
- HalfBillion
- SlimeyIsland
- SorcererEmpire
- UpdateDelay
- GhoulCity
- CrimeIsland
- UpdateDelaySad
- PassiveBug
- AttackOfGiants
- 520KLIKES
- RealDaireb
- WorldOfGames
- BronzePiece_
- EpicCode
- UTADROP
- PassiveBug2
- AlchemyLand
- Lucky30k
- Pog125k
- FashionEmpire
- DungeonRefund2
- Update41
- MegaLikes
- 800klikes
- ManyLikes
- SCity
- Thanks600k
- Almost100k
- Update25.3
- AFSAnniversary
- FlameCity
- Sulley100k
- ChimeraIsland
- FourthOfJuly
- Nice200k
- DungeonRefund3
- ThanksGiving
- TicketCode
- Thanks900k
- VirtualCastle
- SuperLikes
- NinjaCityRaid
- cyclxnee
- Super75k
- MiniUpdatePog
- KingdomFour
- PsychicCity
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Fighters Simulator
Redeeming Anime Fighters Simulator codes is a quick procedure. Just follow our instructions below to get your freebies:
- Launch Anime Fighters Simulator on Roblox.
- Click the Twitter bird icon on the left side of the screen.
- Insert a code into the Enter Code Here pop-up text box.
- Hit the green button to grab your rewards!
