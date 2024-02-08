Video Games

Anime Spirits Codes (February 2024)

Anime Spirits promo image
Image via TAKLA SQUAD

Anime Spirits codes give valuable freebies such as Race and Perk Spins (to roll the best race and get helpful boosts), Gems that you can use to purchase more Spins, as well as EXP boosts that will help you level up more quickly!

All Anime Spirits Codes List

Anime Spirits Codes (Working)

  • MYTHICOGUKBLUE: Use for 5 Race/Perk Spins and 200 Gems
  • 30KLIKES: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins
  • 25KLIKES: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins
  • 20KLIKESYEAHH: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins
  • MOREFIXES: Use for x2 EXP for 15 minutes
  • 2MILLVISITS: Use for 2 Race/Perk Spins
  • 10KLIKES: Use for x2 EXP for 30 minutes and 10 Race/Perk Spins

Anime Spirits Codes (Expired)

  • MYTHICALSAKUNO
  • MYTHICANTARI
  • THESTATUE
  • DAILYREWARDSFIX
  • MYTHICSONGJINVOO
  • FORTHEFIXES
  • RIMUROSHARD
  • MYTHICRIMURO
  • ANOTHERFIX
  • EXPYEAHH
  • ITADORUSHARD
  • SIXEYE
  • YUTOUPDATE
  • CURSEDFINGER
  • SANTASGIFT
  • MYTHICGOJOH
  • 1KLIKES
  • TAKLAMAN
  • FIXES
  • CHRISTMASPART1
  • 3KLIKES
  • UPDATE2
  • RESETSTATS
  • FREESOUL
  • NPCFIXES
  • 5KLIKES
  • GOJOHUPDATE
  • EVENMOREFIXES
  • 500KVISITS
  • UPDATE1
  • TRADING
  • ITADORUUPDATE
  • DOUBLEEXP
  • RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Spirits codes easily:

How to redeem codes in Anime Spirits
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Anime Spirits on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button.
  3. Go to the Codes tab.
  4. Enter the code into the text box.
  5. Click Redeem to receive your rewards.

