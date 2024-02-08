Anime Spirits Codes (February 2024)

Anime Spirits codes give valuable freebies such as Race and Perk Spins (to roll the best race and get helpful boosts), Gems that you can use to purchase more Spins, as well as EXP boosts that will help you level up more quickly!

All Anime Spirits Codes List

Anime Spirits Codes (Working)

MYTHICOGUKBLUE : Use for 5 Race/Perk Spins and 200 Gems

: Use for 5 Race/Perk Spins and 200 Gems 30KLIKES : Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins

: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins 25KLIKES : Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins

: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins 20KLIKESYEAHH : Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins

: Use for 10 Race/Perk Spins MOREFIXES : Use for x2 EXP for 15 minutes

: Use for x2 EXP for 15 minutes 2MILLVISITS : Use for 2 Race/Perk Spins

: Use for 2 Race/Perk Spins 10KLIKES: Use for x2 EXP for 30 minutes and 10 Race/Perk Spins

Anime Spirits Codes (Expired)

MYTHICALSAKUNO

MYTHICANTARI

THESTATUE

DAILYREWARDSFIX

MYTHICSONGJINVOO

FORTHEFIXES

RIMUROSHARD

MYTHICRIMURO

ANOTHERFIX

EXPYEAHH

ITADORUSHARD

SIXEYE

YUTOUPDATE

CURSEDFINGER

SANTASGIFT

MYTHICGOJOH

1KLIKES

TAKLAMAN

FIXES

CHRISTMASPART1

3KLIKES

UPDATE2

RESETSTATS

FREESOUL

NPCFIXES

5KLIKES

GOJOHUPDATE

EVENMOREFIXES

500KVISITS

UPDATE1

TRADING

ITADORUUPDATE

DOUBLEEXP

RELEASE

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Spirits

Follow the steps below to redeem Anime Spirits codes easily:

Launch Anime Spirits on Roblox. Click the Menu button. Go to the Codes tab. Enter the code into the text box. Click Redeem to receive your rewards.

