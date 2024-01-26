Video Games

Blox Fruits Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

Updated January 26, 2024

Blox Fruits is one of the most popular games around right now, and the One Piece-like title features codes just like many other Roblox titles, so in this article, we’re breaking down all the free goodies you can get in January 2024.

Blox Fruits Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

I’ve compiled a list below of all the active Roblox codes that you can use in Blox Fruits to get special, free rewards. I’ve checked all of these codes myself, so I can confirm that they were working as recently as this article’s last update. I’ve also tested it a few ways, and these codes aren’t case sensitive, so you don’t have to worry about that.

CodeReward
NewtRoll 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Kitt_ResetStat Reset
Chandler$0
Bluxxy 20 minutes of 2x Experience
KittGaming 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Enyu_is_Pro20 minutes of 2x Experience
MagicBus 20 minutes of 2x Experience
JCWK 20 minutes of 2x Experience
StarcodeHEO20 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2Fer99920 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2CaptainMaui20 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2GamerRobot_EXP130 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2GamerRobot_RESET1Stat Reset
Sub2NoobMaster12320 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2UncleKizaru Stat Reset
Sub2Daigrock 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Bluxxy 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Axiore 20 minutes of 2x Experience
TantaiGaming 20 minutes of 2x Experience
StrawHatMaine 20 minutes of 2x Experience
Fudd10 $1
Fudd10_V2$2
BigNews In-Game Title: “BIGNEWS”
TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x Experience

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

An image from Blox Frutis in Roblox showing the main screen with the GUI and a pop-up for how to redeem codes, which is part of an article listing all the codes available.

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is easy, and you can do it pretty much immediately after booting the Roblox game up. On the left-side of your screen, you’ll see a gift icon. Some sources call it a Twitter icon, but that information is out-of-date and is not accurate to current versions of Roblox.

Once you click on that icon, a “Reward Codes” window will pop up. Enter your code in the appropriate box and push “Redeem!” That should get you the promised reward. If it doesn’t, I’ll cover some steps to troubleshoot the problem later in the article.

How Codes Work in Blox Fruits

Codes in Blox Fruits can get you a lot of different things, including but not limited to, stat resets, titles, money, or even bonuses to experience. Due to the nature of the codes, it’s a good idea to make sure you’re using them in moderation. Resetting your stats multiple times in a row won’t do anything except exhaust your codes.

New codes are released regularly, often in celebration of a holiday, a new update, or some other milestone. As such, you should make sure to keep an eye on this list, as you never know when a new code is going to drop, and you really don’t want to miss out on these goodies!

Where & How Can I Get More Blox Fruits Codes?

There are a ton of different ways to get codes for the game. I always recommend checking out various social medias for Blox Fruits and other Roblox games. You can find the game on X at this link, and on Discord here. As always, stay safe and don’t pay anyone for codes.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

There are a few reasons one of the above codes might not be working. The most obvious culprit is that you’ve already entered the code before. All of them are single use, and so you won’t be able to use them a second time. It’s also possible that you might not be able to access the reward yet. There are some, such as codes for titles, that can only be accessed once you’ve gotten far enough in the game, even though you can redeem the code before that point.

Additionally, it’s possible the code as expired and we just haven’t updated the above list yet. Although we strive to keep this as up-to-date as possible, everyone here at The Escapist does their best to sleep at least occasionally, which means we might just not be around to do it. I swear, we’ll get to it as soon as possible.

And those are all the codes for January 2024 in Blox Fruits, which is part of Roblox. We’ll be updating this list and removing things as they expire.

Blox Fruits is available to play in Roblox now.

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
