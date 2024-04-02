Category:
Bad Business Codes (April 2024)

Bad Business is a rare gem among FPS Roblox games—it’s a fast-paced and smooth-running PvP experience that will make your heart beat faster in every round. Now, you can have the perfect loadout and equip the coolest cosmetics for your character and weapons, thanks to Bad Business codes.

All Bad Business Codes List

Bad Business Codes (Active)

  • SIGILSNIPE: Use for 2k Credits (New)
  • RIPMAC10: Use for 2k Credits
  • saturdayupdatelol: Use for 2k Credits
  • GREENGUN: Use for 2k Credits
  • wildaces: Use for a special charm
  • doodledarko: Use for free Doodle Darko Charm
  • syn: Use for a free SynthesizeOG Charm
  • r2: Use for a free R_2M Charm
  • oscar: Use for a special charm
  • 4THYEAR: Use for 2k Credits
  • KACHING: Use for 2k Credits
  • mbu: Use for a free Bearded Muscle Charm
  • pet: Use for a free PetrifyTV Charm
  • mulletmafia: Use for a free Mullets Charm
  • 400MILLION: Use for 2k Credits
  • ADOPTME: Use for free Adopt Me Stickers
  • theboys: Use for a special charm
  • viking: Use for a free Bearded Muscle Charm
  • Z_33: Use for a free Zekro_3300 Charm
  • THEBOYS: Use for free All Might T Weapon Skin
  • gun: Use for a free JUP Charm
  • RADICAL: Use for 2k Credits
  • uneko: Use for a UndeadNekoMancer charm
  • ARENAMAN!: Use for 2k Credits
  • jklenk: Use for a special charm
  • AQUAWARRIOR: Use for 2k Credits
  • ruddevmedia: Use for a free Ruddev Media Charm
  • ZYLIC: Use for free Zylic Charm
  • KACHING: Use for free Credits
  • godstatus: Use for a free GodStatus Charm
  • fr0gs: Use for a free FreeTheFr0gs Charm
  • doge: Use for a free Doge Charm
  • LABORDAY: Use for 2k Credits
  • lecton: Use for a free Lecton Gaming Charm
  • genetics: Use for a special charm
  • PRIDE: Use for a Pride Charm
  • xtrnal: Use for a free XTRNAL Charm
  • notvirtuo0z: Use for a free ImMinty Charm
  • SUMMER2023: Use for 2k Credits
  • zomballr: Use for a special charm
  • HEARTEYESEMOJI: Use for 2k Credits
  • risen: Use for a special charm
  • blue: Use for a free BlueGrassMonkey Charm
  • unicorn: Use for VR Goggles

Bad Business Codes (Expired)

  • LMGPOWER
  • SMGPOWER
  • MINIKATANA
  • SCAR-Y
  • LUXE
  • XBOX
  • Zombie
  • ANTIPOWERCREEP
  • ASR50
  • SLAY98
  • RADICAL
  • Moon
  • STARTER
  • OVERHAUL
  • 6mi
  • Present
  • zesty
  • TWENTYTWENTYTWO
  • AQUAWARRIOR
  • Robzi
  • LABORDAY
  • MISTLETOE
  • 3POINT0
  • SKORPION
  • legendary
  • M249
  • Ninja
  • GROZA
  • HOMESTEAD
  • 400MILLION
  • Alien
  • 8TEEN
  • ARENAMAN
  • Patriot
  • AK47
  • Spooky
  • SUMMER2023
  • RIPMAC10
  • TWOYEARS
  • 2GUNS
  • INVASION
  • Comet
  • MAYDAY
  • saturdayupdatelol
  • HITMAN
  • HONCHO
  • MYTHICAL
  • GREENGUN
  • PP2K
  • Star
  • 4THYEAR
  • VOHEX
  • getsp00ked
  • EASTER21
  • Boo
  • HEARTEYESEMOJI
  • 200MILLION
  • WILDWEST
  • NEWERA
  • juke
  • LOADOUT
  • Galaxy

How to Redeem Codes in Bad Business

Redeeming Bad Business codes is simple—follow these steps:

Redeeming Bad Business codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Bad Business in Roblox.
  2. Click on the gift box icon in the main menu.
  3. Input a code into the Enter code field.
  4. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

If you’re looking for codes for similar Roblox titles, check out our articles on Base Battles codes and War Tycoon codes and get a hold of all the freebies available in those titles, too!

