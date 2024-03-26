Build your very own war base and defend it in War Tycoon. Extract oil to earn cash, build walls, and buy guns to kill enemies that approach your territory. Use War Tycoon codes to unlock free weapon skins, boosts, money, and other fantastic items!

All War Tycoon Codes List

Active War Tycoon Codes

Boom: Use for a Verdant Gun Skin

Expired War Tycoon Codes

Half Mil

Victory450k

Airforce

350k

Social

TweetUp

BlueTweet

BigBucks

GoinUp

200K

Hooray50K

BlueBird

Stonks

250k

50M

Weekend

How to Redeem Codes in War Tycoon

To redeem codes in War Tycoon, use our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open War Tycoon in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen to open the Settings window. Go into the Codes tab. Type the code into the text area. Hit Redeem and grab the rewards.

