War Tycoon Codes

Published: Mar 26, 2024 10:36 am
Build your very own war base and defend it in War Tycoon. Extract oil to earn cash, build walls, and buy guns to kill enemies that approach your territory. Use War Tycoon codes to unlock free weapon skins, boosts, money, and other fantastic items!

All War Tycoon Codes List

Active War Tycoon Codes

  • Boom: Use for a Verdant Gun Skin

Expired War Tycoon Codes

  • Half Mil
  • Victory450k
  • Airforce
  • 350k
  • Social
  • TweetUp
  • BlueTweet
  • BigBucks
  • GoinUp
  • 200K
  • Hooray50K
  • BlueBird
  • Stonks
  • 250k
  • 50M
  • Weekend

How to Redeem Codes in War Tycoon

To redeem codes in War Tycoon, use our tutorial below:

  1. Open War Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen to open the Settings window.
  3. Go into the Codes tab.
  4. Type the code into the text area.
  5. Hit Redeem and grab the rewards.

If you want to get more codes for other tycoon Roblox games, check out our Car Wash Tycoon Codes and Car Dealership Tycoon Codes articles to snatch a bunch of amazing goodies!

