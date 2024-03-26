Build your very own war base and defend it in War Tycoon. Extract oil to earn cash, build walls, and buy guns to kill enemies that approach your territory. Use War Tycoon codes to unlock free weapon skins, boosts, money, and other fantastic items!
All War Tycoon Codes List
Active War Tycoon Codes
- Boom: Use for a Verdant Gun Skin
Expired War Tycoon Codes
- Half Mil
- Victory450k
- Airforce
- 350k
- Social
- TweetUp
- BlueTweet
- BigBucks
- GoinUp
- 200K
- Hooray50K
- BlueBird
- Stonks
- 250k
- 50M
- Weekend
How to Redeem Codes in War Tycoon
To redeem codes in War Tycoon, use our tutorial below:
- Open War Tycoon in Roblox.
- Click the cogwheel icon in the top-left corner of the screen to open the Settings window.
- Go into the Codes tab.
- Type the code into the text area.
- Hit Redeem and grab the rewards.
