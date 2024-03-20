Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (March 2024)

Car Dealership Tycoon is a Roblox game in which you can build your own little four-wheeler empire, race around the city for prizes, and upgrade your dealership to the max with diverse resources. You can also rely on Car Dealership Tycoon codes whenever you are short on Cash.

All Car Dealership Tycoon Codes List

Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (Working)

TunnelEcho : Use for 80k Cash (New)

: Use for 80k Cash Firefighters : Use for 80k Cash

: Use for 80k Cash ActiveWing: Use for 80k Cash

Car Dealership Tycoon Codes (Expired)

SANTASLAND

Upgrades

CRIMES

ZPEITCR66NRK

MoreKits

P73AMCIMAIAJ

Spooktober

Season1

MoreBikes

SEASON3Soon

APIZ7VJIRBF6

Helicopter

MoreKits

1.2MVotes

SEASON6

XmasIncoming

September2023

I7BDHM3Y7ITA

1.2MVotes

DragRace

TURBOZ

7Quests

Season2

CAMBER

P73AMCIMAIAJ

SBMTYNQJ2SQQ

200Trophies

FOXZIE

Helicopter

H3U329S63B6S

4Years

SEASON6

SBMTYNQJ2SQQ

Helicopter

200Trophies

9FIA4VR324PG

7Quests

5MBC4YMUZQ5Y

3NFSUUESHQIG

Motos

Spooktober

Twitter50K

XW7FNIMUTVMY

CARFACTORY

MoreBikes

Jonatan

CARFACTORY

200Trophies

FOXZIE

Airplanes

Season1

SANTASLAND

IWaitLong

M4STXABG8R5H

4Years

DragRace

KF9WQS87NGFX

VECKS3AWYIYQ

825KVotes

DragRace

Killasfs

1Billion

XmasIncoming

MoreBikes

Motos

CHALLENGE

Tstingray

TURBOZ

DragRace

M4STXABG8R5H

ATV

9FIA4VR324PG

Helicopter

Bodykits

ATV

SEASON1

CARFATORY

7Quests

Happy2024

Pumpkins

7Quests

H3U329S63B6S

900MVisits

H3U329S63B6S

RIG42JNSENU7

TURBOZ

SEASON1

CarTrailer

9FIA4VR324PG

Spooktober

TURBOZ

Helicopter

SANTASLAND

1Billion

5thBday

5BF7RPXDPWPZ

Pumpkins

September2023

3NFSUUESHQIG

1.2MVotes

TURBOZ

YouStink

July2023

SBMTYNQJ2SQQ

RIG42JNSENU7

I7BDHM3Y7ITA

CARFACTORY

Airplanes

Tstingray

APIZ7VJIRBF6

CRIMES

Hey2023

SEASON3Soon

BikeSeason

1.2MVotes

RIG42JNSENU7

VECKS3AWYIYQ

Killasfs

5BF7RPXDPWPZ

MoreKits

SEASON5

5MBC4YMUZQ5Y

FOXZIE

HyperDealer

TunnelEcho

Helicopter

BikeSeason

SEASON5

I7BDHM3Y7ITA

Airplanes

Firefighters

Motos

Drifting

Season1

3NFSUUESHQIG

Hey2023

Season5

5BF7RPXDPWPZ

JONATAN

TURBOZ

XmasIncoming

RIG42JNSENU7

Killasfs

FOXZIE

4NewRaces

M4STXABG8R5H

ZPEITCR66NRK

SEASON2

CriminalVan

Drifting

July2023

FOXZIE

FreeTruck

CarTrailer

Season6

Interiors

Killasfs

CHALLENGE

Helicopter

OmgImPoor

ATV

CHALLENGE

SEASON1

Tstingray

CARFACTORY

SANTASLAND

Pumpkins

Customers

4Years

H3U329S63B6S

CARFATORY

Season1

BackToSchool

Tstingray

CarTrailer

SANTASLAND

Khenori

KF9WQS87NGFX

TunnelEcho

Bodykits

DragRace

5MBC4YMUZQ5Y

I7W2DD5HTZX6

SEASON2

Killasfs

TunnelEcho

VECKS3AWYIYQ

7Quests

Drifting

I7W2DD5HTZX6

TURBOZ

YouStink

Tstingray

MoreKits

HyperDealer

XmasIncoming

RIG42JNSENU7

Season1

HyperDealer

SEASON5

JONATAN

SEASON3Soon

TunnelEcho

7Quests

H3U329S63B6S

TunnelEcho

YouStink

Pumpkins

Season1

Helicopter

SEASON5

CARFATORY

Khenori

Khenori

MoreKits

BikeSeason

XmasIncoming

XW7FNIMUTVMY

7Quests

Hey2023

Tstingray

NewBarn

APIZ7VJIRBF6

1MilLikes

Towing

FQUR3IWTQKUC

FQUR3IWTQKUC

1Billion

Xmas2023

How to Redeem Codes in Car Dealership Tycoon

Redeeming Car Dealership Tycoon is easy and quick. Follow our step-by-step instructions below and grab your freebies:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Car Dealership Tycoon on Roblox. Click the cogwheel button at the top of the screen. Insert a code into the Enter code text box at the bottom of the pop-up window. Hit the plus icon to grab your rewards!

If you enjoy similar Roblox games with codes that you can use for freebies, check out our articles on Emergency Hamburg codes and Driving Empire codes as well!