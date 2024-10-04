Image Credit: Bethesda
Jule's RNG Official Image
Image via Jule Games
Video Games
Codes

Jule’s RNG Codes (October 2024)

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Oct 4, 2024 09:06 am

Updated: October 4, 2024

We added new codes!

Manifest your aura around you and show everyone how better than them you are, or squander in a corner of jealousy, knowing you will never be as cool. If you want to avoid the second option as much as possible, then you, my friend, need some Jule’s RNG codes.

Jule’s RNG codes will give you Gems and different types of potions that will allow you to roll more for auras. Lady luck is not always on your side, but with codes, she will be. If you want more freebies in luck-based RNG titles, check out our list of Untitled RNG codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Jule’s RNG Codes List

Active Jule’s RNG Codes 

  • Welcome100: Use for x100 Gems
  • Release: Use for x100 Gems
  • Potions4Free: Use for a Luck Potion and a Speed Potion
  • RNG: Use for a Mysterious Potion
  • EVO3: Use for x500 Gems and a Mysterious Potion
  • Mysterious: Use for x1k Gems

Expired Jule’s RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Jule’s RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Jule’s RNG

Here’s a simple walkthrough on how to redeem Jule’s RNG codes:

How to redeem Jule's RNG codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Jule’s RNG on Roblox.
  2. Press the Codes button in the top left corner.
  3. Enter the code in the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

If you want more information on all of the possible auras you can get and their drop chance, you can head over to the Jule’s RNG Wiki page. On top of learning what auras exist, you can also see the soundtracks that are associated with them. With over 1000 auras, there is a lot to unpack in the Jule’s RNG Wiki.

What Is Jule’s RNG?

Jule’s RNG is a classic luck-based Roblox experience where the main draw is rolling and bragging to others. It has other activities you can do, such as obstacle courses and item crafting, if you ever get tired of simply trying to get the rarest aura.

While you are at it, you can enjoy goodies in other popular RNG games. Learn how to claim them by checking out our Unknown RNG Codes and Football RNG Codes articles!

Danilo Grbovic
