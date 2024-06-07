Football RNG Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 7, 2024
Football RNG brings its very own spin to the RNG genre. You can still obtain auras in this game, but the main focus is collecting the rarest football player cards. If you want to buy cool auras, then use Football RNG codes to get Cash.
All Football RNG Codes List
Active Football RNG Codes
- FIRST: Use for x250M Cash (New)
How to Redeem Codes for Football RNG
Follow the steps from our guide below, and you’ll learn how to redeem Football RNG codes instantaneously:
- Launch Football RNG in Roblox.
- Press the cogwheel button to open the settings menu.
- Type the code into the Codes text box.
- Hit Enter and get the rewards.
