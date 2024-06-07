In-game promo image for Football RNG.
Football RNG Codes (June 2024)

Published: Jun 7, 2024

Updated June 7, 2024

We added the latest code!

Football RNG brings its very own spin to the RNG genre. You can still obtain auras in this game, but the main focus is collecting the rarest football player cards. If you want to buy cool auras, then use Football RNG codes to get Cash.

All Football RNG Codes List

Active Football RNG Codes

  • FIRST: Use for x250M Cash (New)

Expired Football RNG Codes

  • There are currently no expired Football RNG codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Football RNG

Follow the steps from our guide below, and you’ll learn how to redeem Football RNG codes instantaneously:  

  1. Launch Football RNG in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings menu.
  3. Type the code into the Codes text box.
  4. Hit Enter and get the rewards.

There are more RNG-themed Roblox games you can play, and they have codes! Find them in our Unknown RNG Codes and Aura RNG Codes articles here on The Escapist.

related content
Read Article Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
A Robloxian in a hospital gown with a foot infection
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Hospital Tycoon Codes (June 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Launch Into Space Simulator promo art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Launch Into Space Simulator Codes (June 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Jun 7, 2024
Read Article Skateboard Obby Codes (June 2024)
Skateboard Obby in-game screenshot
Skateboard Obby in-game screenshot
Skateboard Obby in-game screenshot
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Skateboard Obby Codes (June 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Jun 7, 2024
