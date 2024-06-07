Football RNG Codes (June 2024)

Updated June 7, 2024 We added the latest code!

Football RNG brings its very own spin to the RNG genre. You can still obtain auras in this game, but the main focus is collecting the rarest football player cards. If you want to buy cool auras, then use Football RNG codes to get Cash.

FIRST: Use for x250M Cash (New)

show more There are currently no expired Football RNG codes. show less

Follow the steps from our guide below, and you’ll learn how to redeem Football RNG codes instantaneously:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Football RNG in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings menu. Type the code into the Codes text box. Hit Enter and get the rewards.

