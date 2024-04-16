Evade Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to put your jumping skills to the test. Take tag to an extreme level as you parkour around the map, carry friends, and—no pun intended—evade the chasers! If you want to be the next Phoenix from Mirror’s Edge, you’ll need the help of Evade codes!
All Evade Codes List
Evade Codes (Working)
- There are currently no working Evade codes.
Evade Codes (Expired)
- therealdeal
- luckyday
- NewYears2023
- HolidayUpdateFix
- HolidayUpdateFixEXP
- 1bill
- Evade1k
How to Redeem Codes in Evade
To redeem Evade codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Evade on Roblox.
- Click on the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-left area of the screen.
- Enter the code in the pop-up text box.
- Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your freebies!
