Evade Codes (April 2024)

It’s time to put your jumping skills to the test. Take tag to an extreme level as you parkour around the map, carry friends, and—no pun intended—evade the chasers! If you want to be the next Phoenix from Mirror’s Edge, you’ll need the help of Evade codes!

All Evade Codes List

Evade Codes (Working)

There are currently no working Evade codes.

Evade Codes (Expired)

therealdeal

luckyday

NewYears2023

HolidayUpdateFix

HolidayUpdateFixEXP

1bill

Evade1k

How to Redeem Codes in Evade

To redeem Evade codes, follow our easy guide below:

Open Evade on Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the bottom-left area of the screen. Enter the code in the pop-up text box. Hit Enter on your keyboard and receive your freebies!

