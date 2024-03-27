Card Battles Codes (March 2024)

Inspired by the Card-Jitsu mini-game from the classic hit MMO Club Penguin, this turn-based game wants you to take your deck and try to outwit your opponents. Collecting all the cards requires a lot of wins, so for newcomers, we bring Card Battles codes.
All Card Battles Codes List
Card Battles Codes (Working)
- giveme: Use for 800 Gems
- woohoo: Use for 1,000 Gems
- welcome: Use for 400 Gems
- funky: Use for 1,000 Gems
- chefs: Use 900 Gems
- moregems: Use for 700 Gems
- jimmy6000: Use for 45 EXP
Card Battles Codes (Expired)
- xpcake
How to Redeem Codes in Card Battles
To redeem Card Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Card Battles on your device.
- Press the Settings button on the right.
- Click on the Codes button in the pop-up menu.
- Enter the code in the Enter code here text box.
- Click Redeem and claim your free goodies!
