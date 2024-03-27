Category:
Codes
Video Games

Card Battles Codes (March 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Mar 27, 2024 10:09 am
Card Battles Codes Guide
Image via Chefs Games

Inspired by the Card-Jitsu mini-game from the classic hit MMO Club Penguin, this turn-based game wants you to take your deck and try to outwit your opponents. Collecting all the cards requires a lot of wins, so for newcomers, we bring Card Battles codes.

Recommended Videos

All Card Battles Codes List

Card Battles Codes (Working)

  • giveme: Use for 800 Gems 
  • woohoo: Use for 1,000 Gems 
  • welcome: Use for 400 Gems
  • funky: Use for 1,000 Gems
  • chefs: Use 900 Gems
  • moregems: Use for 700 Gems
  • jimmy6000: Use for 45 EXP

Card Battles Codes (Expired)

  • xpcake

Related: Anime Fighters Simulator (AFS) Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Card Battles

To redeem Card Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:

Card Battles Roblox Code Redemption Menu
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Card Battles on your device.
  2. Press the Settings button on the right.
  3. Click on the Codes button in the pop-up menu.
  4. Enter the code in the Enter code here text box.
  5. Click Redeem and claim your free goodies!

If you want to play more incredible and creative Roblox games with freebies, check out our The Floor Is Lava Codes and Anime Dimensions Simulator Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
Card Battles
codes
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
AFK Journey Codes Guide
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Combats Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 27, 2024
Read Article UGC Don’t Move Codes
In-game image for UGC Don't Move.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
UGC Don’t Move Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
AFK Journey Codes Guide
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
AFK Journey Codes (March 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Mar 27, 2024
Read Article Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Combats Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Combats Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 27, 2024
Read Article UGC Don’t Move Codes
In-game image for UGC Don't Move.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
UGC Don’t Move Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 27, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.