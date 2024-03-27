Card Battles Codes (March 2024)

Inspired by the Card-Jitsu mini-game from the classic hit MMO Club Penguin, this turn-based game wants you to take your deck and try to outwit your opponents. Collecting all the cards requires a lot of wins, so for newcomers, we bring Card Battles codes.

All Card Battles Codes List

Card Battles Codes (Working)

giveme : Use for 800 Gems

: Use for 800 Gems woohoo : Use for 1,000 Gems

: Use for 1,000 Gems welcome: Use for 400 Gems

Use for 400 Gems funky: Use for 1,000 Gems

Use for 1,000 Gems chefs : Use 900 Gems

: Use 900 Gems moregems : Use for 700 Gems

: Use for 700 Gems jimmy6000: Use for 45 EXP

Card Battles Codes (Expired)

xpcake

How to Redeem Codes in Card Battles

To redeem Card Battles codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Card Battles on your device. Press the Settings button on the right. Click on the Codes button in the pop-up menu. Enter the code in the Enter code here text box. Click Redeem and claim your free goodies!

